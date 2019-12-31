2 Sagitta Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard fire pit parking pool hot tub

This beautifully renovated home in the highly desired Terrazza tract of Coto de Caza offers a balance and style that is hard to replicate. Like any unique property, it starts off with a great location, one with an oversized private corner lot that provides dramatic views. The home has excellent curb appeal with an elegant courtyard, highlighted by the right balance of hardscape and greenery, that includes an iron gated entry and a three-tier rock fountain. The updated floor plan is open and bright with two story high ceilings that allow for lots of natural sunlight. The designer inspired kitchen opens to the spacious family room and is equipped with all Viking appliances (except for refrigerator/freezer), 6-burner gas cook-top, wine refrigerator and more. The fourth bedroom upstairs was converted into a walk-in master closet creating a much enhanced master bedroom experience. The backyard is very well-done with a covered outdoor living area, fire pit and tropical landscape that provide the perfect backdrop to the saltwater pool and spa. See it...buy it...live it.