Coto de Caza, CA
2 Sagitta Way
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:04 PM

2 Sagitta Way

2 Sagitta Way · No Longer Available
Coto de Caza
Location

2 Sagitta Way, Coto de Caza, CA 92679
Terraza

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
pool
hot tub
This beautifully renovated home in the highly desired Terrazza tract of Coto de Caza offers a balance and style that is hard to replicate. Like any unique property, it starts off with a great location, one with an oversized private corner lot that provides dramatic views. The home has excellent curb appeal with an elegant courtyard, highlighted by the right balance of hardscape and greenery, that includes an iron gated entry and a three-tier rock fountain. The updated floor plan is open and bright with two story high ceilings that allow for lots of natural sunlight. The designer inspired kitchen opens to the spacious family room and is equipped with all Viking appliances (except for refrigerator/freezer), 6-burner gas cook-top, wine refrigerator and more. The fourth bedroom upstairs was converted into a walk-in master closet creating a much enhanced master bedroom experience. The backyard is very well-done with a covered outdoor living area, fire pit and tropical landscape that provide the perfect backdrop to the saltwater pool and spa. See it...buy it...live it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Sagitta Way have any available units?
2 Sagitta Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coto de Caza, CA.
What amenities does 2 Sagitta Way have?
Some of 2 Sagitta Way's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Sagitta Way currently offering any rent specials?
2 Sagitta Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Sagitta Way pet-friendly?
No, 2 Sagitta Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coto de Caza.
Does 2 Sagitta Way offer parking?
Yes, 2 Sagitta Way offers parking.
Does 2 Sagitta Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Sagitta Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Sagitta Way have a pool?
Yes, 2 Sagitta Way has a pool.
Does 2 Sagitta Way have accessible units?
No, 2 Sagitta Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Sagitta Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Sagitta Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Sagitta Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Sagitta Way does not have units with air conditioning.

