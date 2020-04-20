All apartments in Coto de Caza
Find more places like 19 Easthill.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coto de Caza, CA
/
19 Easthill
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:56 AM

19 Easthill

19 Easthill · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coto de Caza
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

19 Easthill, Coto de Caza, CA 92679
East Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous 5 Bedroom Pool Home For Lease In Coto De Caza - Gorgeous five bedroom, 4.5 bath pool home with a three car garage! Breathtaking 8 foot wrought iron double doors lead into spacious light & bright living room with cathedral ceilings, custom paint, new carpet and warm fireplace! Formal dining room offers double French door access to the backyard! Chefs kitchen has lots of cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, center island, breakfast bar and travertine floors! Kitchen opens to the spacious family room with gorgeous stone faced fireplace, new carpet, ceiling fan & granite wet bar area all overlooking the backyard! Convenient main floor bedroom & full bath, plus separate laundry room and 1/2 bath! Large entertainers backyard with pebble tec pool & spa with rock back scape and waterfall, built-in BBQ, covered red brick patio and lots of grass! Upstairs offers new carpet throughout, custom paint, large master bedroom with 3rd fireplace, upgraded ceiling fan and two walk-in closets! Master bath includes oval jet tub, granite tiled dual head shower, and split dual vanities with copper bowl sinks! Two more full baths upstairs including en-suite bath for front bedroom. Upper bedroom five/bonus room has French doors to a front balcony and walk-in attic access! Spacious 3 car garage with rafter storage, water filtration system and dual A/C units are included! All this, plus the amenities of the exclusive gated community of Coto De Caza! Pool and Gardener Services Included in Rent

(RLNE4668024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Easthill have any available units?
19 Easthill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coto de Caza, CA.
What amenities does 19 Easthill have?
Some of 19 Easthill's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Easthill currently offering any rent specials?
19 Easthill isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Easthill pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 Easthill is pet friendly.
Does 19 Easthill offer parking?
Yes, 19 Easthill does offer parking.
Does 19 Easthill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Easthill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Easthill have a pool?
Yes, 19 Easthill has a pool.
Does 19 Easthill have accessible units?
No, 19 Easthill does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Easthill have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Easthill does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Easthill have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19 Easthill has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Coto de Caza 3 BedroomsCoto de Caza Apartments with Garage
Coto de Caza Apartments with ParkingCoto de Caza Apartments with Pool
Coto de Caza Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CALakeland Village, CAHemet, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego