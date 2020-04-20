19 Easthill

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Gorgeous 5 Bedroom Pool Home For Lease In Coto De Caza - Gorgeous five bedroom, 4.5 bath pool home with a three car garage! Breathtaking 8 foot wrought iron double doors lead into spacious light & bright living room with cathedral ceilings, custom paint, new carpet and warm fireplace! Formal dining room offers double French door access to the backyard! Chefs kitchen has lots of cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, center island, breakfast bar and travertine floors! Kitchen opens to the spacious family room with gorgeous stone faced fireplace, new carpet, ceiling fan & granite wet bar area all overlooking the backyard! Convenient main floor bedroom & full bath, plus separate laundry room and 1/2 bath! Large entertainers backyard with pebble tec pool & spa with rock back scape and waterfall, built-in BBQ, covered red brick patio and lots of grass! Upstairs offers new carpet throughout, custom paint, large master bedroom with 3rd fireplace, upgraded ceiling fan and two walk-in closets! Master bath includes oval jet tub, granite tiled dual head shower, and split dual vanities with copper bowl sinks! Two more full baths upstairs including en-suite bath for front bedroom. Upper bedroom five/bonus room has French doors to a front balcony and walk-in attic access! Spacious 3 car garage with rafter storage, water filtration system and dual A/C units are included! All this, plus the amenities of the exclusive gated community of Coto De Caza! Pool and Gardener Services Included in Rent



(RLNE4668024)