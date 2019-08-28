All apartments in Coto de Caza
Last updated August 28 2019 at 10:44 AM

18 Dornoch Way

18 Dornoch Way · No Longer Available
Location

18 Dornoch Way, Coto de Caza, CA 92679
Coto de Caza Golf and Racquet Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
***This turnkey property has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, plus an expansive loft upstairs at Guard Gated Coto De Caza is situated on the Golf course. It comes with refrigerator, washer, dryer, and three wall mounted TVs. Brand new fluffy carpeting are recently installed on the staircase through out all bedrooms and walk-in closet upstairs. Nice hardwood flooring and plantation shutters provide a cozy feeling to the house. ***
It is bright and nice with a fireplace at family room which opens up to the gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances. It's ready to move in and you don't want to miss it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Dornoch Way have any available units?
18 Dornoch Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coto de Caza, CA.
What amenities does 18 Dornoch Way have?
Some of 18 Dornoch Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Dornoch Way currently offering any rent specials?
18 Dornoch Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Dornoch Way pet-friendly?
No, 18 Dornoch Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coto de Caza.
Does 18 Dornoch Way offer parking?
Yes, 18 Dornoch Way offers parking.
Does 18 Dornoch Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 Dornoch Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Dornoch Way have a pool?
No, 18 Dornoch Way does not have a pool.
Does 18 Dornoch Way have accessible units?
No, 18 Dornoch Way does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Dornoch Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Dornoch Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Dornoch Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Dornoch Way does not have units with air conditioning.
