18 Dornoch Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

***This turnkey property has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, plus an expansive loft upstairs at Guard Gated Coto De Caza is situated on the Golf course. It comes with refrigerator, washer, dryer, and three wall mounted TVs. Brand new fluffy carpeting are recently installed on the staircase through out all bedrooms and walk-in closet upstairs. Nice hardwood flooring and plantation shutters provide a cozy feeling to the house. ***

It is bright and nice with a fireplace at family room which opens up to the gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances. It's ready to move in and you don't want to miss it.