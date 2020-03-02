17 Goldmine Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This 4 bedroom, 2.5 Bath, approx. 1,900 square foot home is located in the community of Wagon Wheel. Beautifully remodeled kitchen with top of the line stainless steel appliances, a nice size kitchen island, upgraded cabinetry and granite counter tops. The stainless steel designer refrigerator comes included. This kitchen is perfect for entertaining! Upgraded tile flooring throughout the downstairs. The master bedroom is very spacious and has lots of closet space, along with a tub and shower in the master bath. There are 3 other bedrooms located upstairs and a separate desk area perfect for studying or extra storage. This property has a full size laundry area, a 2 car attached garage, and an enclosed yard with plenty of space. Ceiling fan and fireplace in the family room which opens to the gourmet kitchen area. Located near award winning schools, beautiful parks, with easy access to toll roads, and close to shopping, dining and entertainment.