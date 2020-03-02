All apartments in Coto de Caza
17 Goldmine Street

17 Goldmine Street · No Longer Available
Location

17 Goldmine Street, Coto de Caza, CA 92679

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 4 bedroom, 2.5 Bath, approx. 1,900 square foot home is located in the community of Wagon Wheel. Beautifully remodeled kitchen with top of the line stainless steel appliances, a nice size kitchen island, upgraded cabinetry and granite counter tops. The stainless steel designer refrigerator comes included. This kitchen is perfect for entertaining! Upgraded tile flooring throughout the downstairs. The master bedroom is very spacious and has lots of closet space, along with a tub and shower in the master bath. There are 3 other bedrooms located upstairs and a separate desk area perfect for studying or extra storage. This property has a full size laundry area, a 2 car attached garage, and an enclosed yard with plenty of space. Ceiling fan and fireplace in the family room which opens to the gourmet kitchen area. Located near award winning schools, beautiful parks, with easy access to toll roads, and close to shopping, dining and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Goldmine Street have any available units?
17 Goldmine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coto de Caza, CA.
What amenities does 17 Goldmine Street have?
Some of 17 Goldmine Street's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Goldmine Street currently offering any rent specials?
17 Goldmine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Goldmine Street pet-friendly?
No, 17 Goldmine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coto de Caza.
Does 17 Goldmine Street offer parking?
Yes, 17 Goldmine Street offers parking.
Does 17 Goldmine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Goldmine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Goldmine Street have a pool?
No, 17 Goldmine Street does not have a pool.
Does 17 Goldmine Street have accessible units?
No, 17 Goldmine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Goldmine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Goldmine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Goldmine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Goldmine Street does not have units with air conditioning.
