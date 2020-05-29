16 Sharon Ln

Amenities
Ideal Floor Plan elegantly upgraded. Large Bonus Room. All bdrms have own bathrm. Custom floor treatments such as 24inch travertine each customized w/ rich border.Master Suite has Large Retreat,Remote Controlled Fireplace,Coffered Ceilings,Jacuzzi Tub,Oversized Shower,Huge Walk-in Closets.Gourmet Kitchen has Granite countertops,island, breakfast bar;Breakfast Nook&MenuDesk. Frenchdoors lead to additional side courtyard (Separate from Backyard). NEW CARPET. IMMACULATE. Huge 4Car Garage (Tandem).