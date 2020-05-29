16 Sharon Ln

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Ideal Floor Plan elegantly upgraded. Large Bonus Room. All bdrms have own bathrm. Custom floor treatments such as 24inch travertine each customized w/ rich border.Master Suite has Large Retreat,Remote Controlled Fireplace,Coffered Ceilings,Jacuzzi Tub,Oversized Shower,Huge Walk-in Closets.Gourmet Kitchen has Granite countertops,island, breakfast bar;Breakfast Nook&MenuDesk. Frenchdoors lead to additional side courtyard (Separate from Backyard). NEW CARPET. IMMACULATE. Huge 4Car Garage (Tandem).