All apartments in Coto de Caza
Find more places like 16 Sharon Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coto de Caza, CA
/
16 Sharon Ln
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

16 Sharon Ln

16 Sharon Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coto de Caza
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

16 Sharon Lane, Coto de Caza, CA 92679
Rosewood

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Ideal Floor Plan elegantly upgraded. Large Bonus Room. All bdrms have own bathrm. Custom floor treatments such as 24inch travertine each customized w/ rich border.Master Suite has Large Retreat,Remote Controlled Fireplace,Coffered Ceilings,Jacuzzi Tub,Oversized Shower,Huge Walk-in Closets.Gourmet Kitchen has Granite countertops,island, breakfast bar;Breakfast Nook&MenuDesk. Frenchdoors lead to additional side courtyard (Separate from Backyard). NEW CARPET. IMMACULATE. Huge 4Car Garage (Tandem).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Sharon Ln have any available units?
16 Sharon Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coto de Caza, CA.
What amenities does 16 Sharon Ln have?
Some of 16 Sharon Ln's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Sharon Ln currently offering any rent specials?
16 Sharon Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Sharon Ln pet-friendly?
No, 16 Sharon Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coto de Caza.
Does 16 Sharon Ln offer parking?
Yes, 16 Sharon Ln offers parking.
Does 16 Sharon Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Sharon Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Sharon Ln have a pool?
Yes, 16 Sharon Ln has a pool.
Does 16 Sharon Ln have accessible units?
No, 16 Sharon Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Sharon Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Sharon Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Sharon Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Sharon Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Coto de Caza 3 BedroomsCoto de Caza Apartments with Garage
Coto de Caza Apartments with ParkingCoto de Caza Apartments with Pool
Coto de Caza Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CALakeland Village, CAHemet, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego