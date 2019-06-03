All apartments in Coto de Caza
Coto de Caza, CA
15 Madison Lane
Last updated June 3 2019 at 10:07 AM

15 Madison Lane

15 Madison Lane · No Longer Available
Coto de Caza
Location

15 Madison Lane, Coto de Caza, CA 92679
Coto de Caza Golf and Racquet Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Golf course luxury view home for lease in gated Coto de Caza! 4 bedrooms plus lower level den/office (can be 5th bedroom), 3car garage ( 2 + 1). Formal living room with huge, vaulted ceiling. Family room and kitchen with open floor plan and built-ins.The kitchen includes granite counters, stainless refrigerator, and viking 6 burner stove. Generous formal dining room. Upperlevel includes 4 bedrooms with large master suite. Master bath features separate bath and shower, dual vanity areas and largewalk-in closet. The master suite also includes a private deck to enjoy the golf course and Saddleback mountain views. The rearyard features a glass fence to maximize the golf course views, plus a custom pond and waterfall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Madison Lane have any available units?
15 Madison Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coto de Caza, CA.
What amenities does 15 Madison Lane have?
Some of 15 Madison Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Madison Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15 Madison Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Madison Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15 Madison Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coto de Caza.
Does 15 Madison Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15 Madison Lane offers parking.
Does 15 Madison Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Madison Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Madison Lane have a pool?
No, 15 Madison Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15 Madison Lane have accessible units?
No, 15 Madison Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Madison Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Madison Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Madison Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Madison Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
