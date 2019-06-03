15 Madison Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Golf course luxury view home for lease in gated Coto de Caza! 4 bedrooms plus lower level den/office (can be 5th bedroom), 3car garage ( 2 + 1). Formal living room with huge, vaulted ceiling. Family room and kitchen with open floor plan and built-ins.The kitchen includes granite counters, stainless refrigerator, and viking 6 burner stove. Generous formal dining room. Upperlevel includes 4 bedrooms with large master suite. Master bath features separate bath and shower, dual vanity areas and largewalk-in closet. The master suite also includes a private deck to enjoy the golf course and Saddleback mountain views. The rearyard features a glass fence to maximize the golf course views, plus a custom pond and waterfall.