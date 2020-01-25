117 White Sands

Amenities

Two bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome that is ready to move in. Located in Wagon Wheel- just outside prestigious Coto de Caza. Large living area with travertine flooring has a slider that opens to your own patio/yard. Really large outdoor area to enjoy the scenery or entertain. Half bath downstairs. Large kitchen wraps down the hall with tons of storage. Light and bright with a window that opens to the courtyard. Going upstairs you will notice the plush carpeting and the upstairs laundry area. The secondary bedroom is to the right with a full walk-in closet and its own full bath. There is an oversized master bedroom with a view of trees and city lights. Lots of closet space here too. The master bath is as big as some bedrooms. Great location, great home, great school district. Two car attached direct access garage. Enjoy the association pool and spa or many hiking trails in the area.