All apartments in Coto de Caza
Find more places like 117 White Sands.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coto de Caza, CA
/
117 White Sands
Last updated January 25 2020 at 2:38 AM

117 White Sands

117 White Sands · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coto de Caza
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

117 White Sands, Coto de Caza, CA 92679

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Two bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome that is ready to move in. Located in Wagon Wheel- just outside prestigious Coto de Caza. Large living area with travertine flooring has a slider that opens to your own patio/yard. Really large outdoor area to enjoy the scenery or entertain. Half bath downstairs. Large kitchen wraps down the hall with tons of storage. Light and bright with a window that opens to the courtyard. Going upstairs you will notice the plush carpeting and the upstairs laundry area. The secondary bedroom is to the right with a full walk-in closet and its own full bath. There is an oversized master bedroom with a view of trees and city lights. Lots of closet space here too. The master bath is as big as some bedrooms. Great location, great home, great school district. Two car attached direct access garage. Enjoy the association pool and spa or many hiking trails in the area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 White Sands have any available units?
117 White Sands doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coto de Caza, CA.
What amenities does 117 White Sands have?
Some of 117 White Sands's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 White Sands currently offering any rent specials?
117 White Sands is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 White Sands pet-friendly?
No, 117 White Sands is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coto de Caza.
Does 117 White Sands offer parking?
Yes, 117 White Sands offers parking.
Does 117 White Sands have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 White Sands does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 White Sands have a pool?
Yes, 117 White Sands has a pool.
Does 117 White Sands have accessible units?
No, 117 White Sands does not have accessible units.
Does 117 White Sands have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 White Sands does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 117 White Sands have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 White Sands does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Sublet
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Coto de Caza Apartments with BalconiesCoto de Caza Apartments with Gyms
Coto de Caza Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCoto de Caza Apartments with Parking
Coto de Caza Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Orange, CAVista, CALaguna Woods, CASan Jacinto, CALa Mirada, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALakeland Village, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego