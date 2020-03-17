11 Windflower

Amenities

Welcome to this classic beauty in Easthill neighborhood within the world-class guard-gated Community of Coto de Caza. This spacious home is located conveniently at nearly mid-point between north & south gates offering easy access to RSM schools, as well as Tesoro & Las Flores Schools, Ladera Ranch and San Juan Capistrano Schools. It offers great curb appeal on a single-loaded cul-de-sac, a welcoming and impressive walkway to the front entry, a formal entry with double doors, vaulted ceilings, formal living and dining rooms, a lovely family room, open to a spacious kitchen with a center island & great views of the yard and rolling hills. Built by J.M. Peters, the generous square footage has larger than usual secondary bedrooms, a full bedroom with its own en-suite bathroom, and ample storage and walk-in closets. You will enjoy multiple fireplaces in living room, family room & master bedroom. Your large kitchen with center island & dining nook has plenty of cabinets, counter-top space and a pantry, complete with double ovens and a large built-in fridge. Highly-rated, award-winning schools are nearby, as well as plenty of options for outdoors sports and recreation, employment, shopping, dining, and entertainment are just outside the gate or within a few miles. Transportation corridor toll roads offer alternative routes for quick, and hassle-free commute to Irvine, Newport Beach and other north County cities. Golf & Social Memberships Contracts are available at Coto Club.