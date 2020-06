Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

VACATION RENTAL-Escape the crowds of the Village and come relax at this beautiful Coronado Cays home right on the water. Go kayaking or paddle boarding right from your backyard. This home has 3 bedrooms, one downstairs and 3 full bathrooms. The master bathroom features a standalone tub, dual sinks, walk in shower and a balcony overlooking the water. You will have use of the garage that enters into the home. Kitchen is fully stocked for all your cooking needs. Full size washer and dryer.