All apartments in Coronado
Find more places like 258 H Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coronado, CA
/
258 H Avenue
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:42 PM

258 H Avenue

258 H Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coronado
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all
Apartments under $2,600
See all
Apartments under $2,200
See all

Location

258 H Avenue, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
guest suite
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Beautiful Spanish style estate with detached guest suite - This 7 bedroom Spanish style villa is available now! With over 4,200sqft of comfort, this spacious home includes a master bedroom retreat, detached guest suite, large living area opening up to beautifully tiled courtyard, updated gourmet kitchen with separate formal dining room, laundry room with w/d, family room, outdoor spa, a 2 car garage with additional driveway parking, and roof deck with sweeping views of the SD skyline. Equipped as a Smart Home, security and entertainment are just a click away. Contact Crestmont today to schedule your showing!

(RLNE5091184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 258 H Avenue have any available units?
258 H Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coronado, CA.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
What amenities does 258 H Avenue have?
Some of 258 H Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 258 H Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
258 H Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 H Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 258 H Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coronado.
Does 258 H Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 258 H Avenue offers parking.
Does 258 H Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 258 H Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 H Avenue have a pool?
No, 258 H Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 258 H Avenue have accessible units?
No, 258 H Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 258 H Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 258 H Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Coronado on the Bay
1515 Second St
Coronado, CA 92118

Similar Pages

Coronado 1 BedroomsCoronado 2 Bedrooms
Coronado Apartments under $2,800Coronado Apartments with Garage
Coronado Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA
Bostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College