258 H Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub

Beautiful Spanish style estate with detached guest suite - This 7 bedroom Spanish style villa is available now! With over 4,200sqft of comfort, this spacious home includes a master bedroom retreat, detached guest suite, large living area opening up to beautifully tiled courtyard, updated gourmet kitchen with separate formal dining room, laundry room with w/d, family room, outdoor spa, a 2 car garage with additional driveway parking, and roof deck with sweeping views of the SD skyline. Equipped as a Smart Home, security and entertainment are just a click away. Contact Crestmont today to schedule your showing!



