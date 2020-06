Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator fire pit game room

Ocean view 6bd/7ba home, just three doors from the beach! Enjoy warm sunsets over the water from your rooftop deck. Two full kitchens, game room, 2 outdoor fire pits plus a guest house with bath and kitchenette. Elevator, Dolby surround throughout, tastefully fitted and exquisitely furnished. Perfect for large or dual family vacation! Available: Available Sept-May, 2021- $9,800/month.