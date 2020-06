Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking stainless steel air conditioning fire pit

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill

Location, Location, Location. Just 2 blocks to the beach, on a quiet street, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is sure to be the perfect spot for your next vacation. Home features a large backyard with turf, fenced in front yard with turf, a long driveway, stainless steel appliances, two living room areas, fireplace, and AC. Outdoor area has a BBQ Grill and fire pit to enjoy those wonderful evenings.