Modern living in spacious upper level A/C equipped apartment near the Walnut Creek/Concord border where 696sqft of living space feature comfortable wall to wall carpets throughout the apartment.

The entrance leads into the small hallway adjacent to the fully stocked kitchen which features electric stove, refrigerator / freezer, dishwasher as well as private washer & dryer unit. The adjoining dining area with ceiling fan has enough room for a full size dining table. The large living room allows great flexibility for decoration and provides convenient access to the private balcony with lockable storage closet.

The nice size bedroom has two standard size closets and comes with ceiling fan. The full size bathroom contains a tub shower, toilet and vanity with picture frame mirror and towel storage cabinets.

Water and garbage are included as well as assigned carport and additional guest parking. Recreation amenities such as Community pool and Party Room are offered through the HOA.

The villa is located at the corner of Treat and Oak Grove Road which is very close to shopping and various restaurants. A short drive down Treat Blvd provides Freeway access to 680 and Hwy 24. (PMIEB)