Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

5518 Arizona Dr.

5518 Arizona Drive · (925) 825-7283
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5518 Arizona Drive, Concord, CA 94521
Clayton Valley Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5518 Arizona Dr. · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Concord Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in desirable State Streets - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. This home is 1128 sq ft and features, new interior paint, freshly refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen, granite counters, walk in closet, central air & heat, washer & dryer , refrigerator and a 2 car garage. Home is located on the Clayton/Concord border and just a just a short walk to local schools, restaurants & parks and an approximate 15 minute drive to Downtown Walnut Creek and Concord Bart!

Monthly rent: $2695
Security deposit: $2695
Sorry No Pets Allowed

To view more properties and print applications please visit aaapm.com

For viewing information call Alex (925) 207-8617.
AAA Property Management DRE License #00856331

AAA PROPERTY MANAGEMENT POLICIES AND DISCLOSURES
RENTAL QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS
AAA Property Management is an equal opportunity housing provider and strictly adheres to Fair Housing Laws. AAA Property Management does not discriminate based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status or disability.
All occupants 18 years or older must apply as an Applicant and will be required to sign a lease/rental agreement. Occupants who are 18 years of age or older and considered to be under the care of adult occupant may be exempt from qualifying and signing a lease/rental agreement. This may include, but not be limited to; adult children of adult occupant, non working parents of adult occupant, etc.
Applicants will be qualified based on the following criteria:
Credit History:
• Applicants who have filed bankruptcy within the last three (3) years will be declined.
• Applicants with any unpaid collection accounts will be declined.
• Applicants with any charge offs within the last (2) will be declined.
• Applicants with no credit history may be declined.
• Applicants must have a minimum of two (2) satisfactory credit report accounts to be considered.
• Applicants with current unpaid late payments, liens, judgments will be denied.
• Applicants with paid late payments must have two satisfactory accounts for each late payment or applicant will be denied.
Rental History:
• Applicant must have two (2) years of verifiable rental history. If Applicant has lived in a property owned by Applicant for four (4) or more of previous years, verifiable rental history requirement will be waived.
• Applicant must receive satisfactory standing from current and previous landlord (s) in regards to payment history, condition of property during tenancy, upon vacating and ability to adhere to terms of lease agreement and/or any rules or regulations with regard to Property.
• Applicant(s) with a prior eviction or unlawful detainer will be declined.
Income Requirement:
• Applicant must have two (2) years of verifiable income history.
• Total gross income of all qualified Applicants as signatures on lease must equal to a minimum of three (3) times the monthly rent amount.
Applicant(s) are hereby made aware that the Security Deposit will be equal to 100% of monthly rental amount (rounded to nearest $100.00). The Security Deposit may be increased for pets. Final acceptance of Applicant(s) is the decision of the Property Owner and not AAA Property Management. All decisions will be made by Owner within the guidelines of current Real Estate Laws and Requirements.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5816139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5518 Arizona Dr. have any available units?
5518 Arizona Dr. has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5518 Arizona Dr. have?
Some of 5518 Arizona Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5518 Arizona Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5518 Arizona Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5518 Arizona Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 5518 Arizona Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 5518 Arizona Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 5518 Arizona Dr. does offer parking.
Does 5518 Arizona Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5518 Arizona Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5518 Arizona Dr. have a pool?
No, 5518 Arizona Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5518 Arizona Dr. have accessible units?
Yes, 5518 Arizona Dr. has accessible units.
Does 5518 Arizona Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5518 Arizona Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5518 Arizona Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5518 Arizona Dr. has units with air conditioning.
