Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

5451 Roundtree Place

5451 Roundtree Place · (925) 290-6055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5451 Roundtree Place, Concord, CA 94521
Clayton Valley Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 973 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This beautiful 2 bed 1.5 bath townhouse has been remodeled top to bottom. Hardwood floors throughout the ground level and beautiful carpet upstairs. The kitchen is updated with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and front load washer /dryer. The covered car port is connected to the unit through a back entrance. Private fenced patio, central air and heat, security system, close to shopping and dining as well as Newhall Park.

* Minimum one year lease at $2395 and $2600 security deposit
* This property does not accept pets
* Tenant responsible for all utilities except garbage
* No smoking
* Owner requires renter's insurance for the duration of the tenancy

Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval

Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval
Full month’s rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st)

THIS PROPERTY OFFERS AN EASY SELF-VIEWING OPTION
BY CALLING RENTLY @925-290-6055

Jill Goolsby Cal DRE#01849474
Stokley Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider
'Disclaimer: Stokley Properties, Inc. is not responsible for 3rd party marketing'

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5451 Roundtree Place have any available units?
5451 Roundtree Place has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5451 Roundtree Place have?
Some of 5451 Roundtree Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5451 Roundtree Place currently offering any rent specials?
5451 Roundtree Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5451 Roundtree Place pet-friendly?
No, 5451 Roundtree Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 5451 Roundtree Place offer parking?
Yes, 5451 Roundtree Place does offer parking.
Does 5451 Roundtree Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5451 Roundtree Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5451 Roundtree Place have a pool?
No, 5451 Roundtree Place does not have a pool.
Does 5451 Roundtree Place have accessible units?
No, 5451 Roundtree Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5451 Roundtree Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5451 Roundtree Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5451 Roundtree Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5451 Roundtree Place has units with air conditioning.
