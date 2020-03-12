5451 Roundtree Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

This beautiful 2 bed 1.5 bath townhouse has been remodeled top to bottom. Hardwood floors throughout the ground level and beautiful carpet upstairs. The kitchen is updated with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and front load washer /dryer. The covered car port is connected to the unit through a back entrance. Private fenced patio, central air and heat, security system, close to shopping and dining as well as Newhall Park.



* Minimum one year lease at $2395 and $2600 security deposit

* This property does not accept pets

* Tenant responsible for all utilities except garbage

* No smoking

* Owner requires renter's insurance for the duration of the tenancy



Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval



Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval

Full month’s rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st)



THIS PROPERTY OFFERS AN EASY SELF-VIEWING OPTION

BY CALLING RENTLY @925-290-6055



Jill Goolsby Cal DRE#01849474

Stokley Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider

'Disclaimer: Stokley Properties, Inc. is not responsible for 3rd party marketing'



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.