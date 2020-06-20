All apartments in Concord
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

4022 Wilson Lane

4022 Wilson Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4022 Wilson Lane, Concord, CA 94521

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Very nice 4 Bd/2 Ba, 1539 sf single-family house in Concord available now for lease! -
Due to COVID-19, please abide by the following rules for viewing this home:

1) Wear a face covering both inside and outside of the home.

2) Cleanse your hands with sanitizer prior to entering home.

3) Avoid touching surfaces.

4) Maintain physical distancing of at least 6 feet from others.

5) Limited entry to no more than 3 people at one time.

Thank you for your cooperation. Let us know if you have any questions regarding the viewing.
Very nice and well-maintained 4 Bd/2 Ba, 1539 sf single-family house in Concord available now for lease! Kitchen features dishwasher, 4-burner gas stove and double oven. Hall bathroom includes shower-over-tub. Gardener included. Small pets negotiable upon owner approval with additional deposit. 2-car attached garage. Central heat/AC. Fireplace is decorative only and is not to be used by tenant. Please call Christian Vickery with Vickey Properties at 925-202-7110 to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE5772323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4022 Wilson Lane have any available units?
4022 Wilson Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, CA.
What amenities does 4022 Wilson Lane have?
Some of 4022 Wilson Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4022 Wilson Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4022 Wilson Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4022 Wilson Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4022 Wilson Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4022 Wilson Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4022 Wilson Lane does offer parking.
Does 4022 Wilson Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4022 Wilson Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4022 Wilson Lane have a pool?
No, 4022 Wilson Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4022 Wilson Lane have accessible units?
No, 4022 Wilson Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4022 Wilson Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4022 Wilson Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4022 Wilson Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4022 Wilson Lane has units with air conditioning.
