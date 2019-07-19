Amenities

701 N Tamarind Ave Available 08/01/19 3bd/1ba quality single family home with lush yard and large backyard - 3bd/1ba single family home with hardwood and tile floor, beautiful garden with sweet fruit trees and nice lawn. Kitchen with quality cabinets and granite counter, washer and dryer next to kitchen, and direct access to large backyard with large storage shed. All bedrooms are small in size, but pet friendly with large yard and sliding metal gate to accommodate multiple car parking.

(RLNE4978108)