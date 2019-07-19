All apartments in Compton
701 N Tamarind Ave

701 North Tamarind Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

701 North Tamarind Avenue, Compton, CA 90220

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
701 N Tamarind Ave Available 08/01/19 3bd/1ba quality single family home with lush yard and large backyard - 3bd/1ba single family home with hardwood and tile floor, beautiful garden with sweet fruit trees and nice lawn. Kitchen with quality cabinets and granite counter, washer and dryer next to kitchen, and direct access to large backyard with large storage shed. All bedrooms are small in size, but pet friendly with large yard and sliding metal gate to accommodate multiple car parking.
Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Pets submit for approval. Equal Opportunity Housing. *Availability and price subject to change.

(RLNE4978108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 N Tamarind Ave have any available units?
701 N Tamarind Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Compton, CA.
What amenities does 701 N Tamarind Ave have?
Some of 701 N Tamarind Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 N Tamarind Ave currently offering any rent specials?
701 N Tamarind Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 N Tamarind Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 N Tamarind Ave is pet friendly.
Does 701 N Tamarind Ave offer parking?
Yes, 701 N Tamarind Ave offers parking.
Does 701 N Tamarind Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 N Tamarind Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 N Tamarind Ave have a pool?
No, 701 N Tamarind Ave does not have a pool.
Does 701 N Tamarind Ave have accessible units?
No, 701 N Tamarind Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 701 N Tamarind Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 N Tamarind Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 701 N Tamarind Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 701 N Tamarind Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
