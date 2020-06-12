/
2 bedroom apartments
61 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Colton, CA
8 Units Available
Tides at Grand Terrace
1699 E Washington St, Colton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
931 sqft
Located just off I-215, so convenient for commuters. Units have laundry, patio, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher. Luxury pet-friendly community offers residents 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, clubhouse, gym and playground.
1 Unit Available
1968 Sosa Lane
1968 West Sosa Lane, Colton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
915 sqft
Tours will be schedule by licensed agents only, all appointments require a 24 hour notice in advance.
Results within 5 miles of Colton
West Redlands
26 Units Available
Redlands Lawn and Tennis Club
1400 Barton Rd, Redlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
876 sqft
Heritage and Brookside Parks are located within walking distance of your comfortable apartment, which boasts a fully-equipped kitchen and your very own washer and dryer.
Eastside
24 Units Available
Mission Lofts
3050 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
989 sqft
Experience modern urban luxury surrounded by unsurpassed historical prestige. Mission Lofts is a dynamic urban community that holds nothing back.
Canyon Crest
11 Units Available
The Hills At Quail Run
5059 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1041 sqft
Located just steps from Quail Run Park and near the Moreno Valley Freeway, these tasteful apartments offer spacious floor plans, plush carpeting and great views.
Downtown Riverside
2 Units Available
ReNew on 14th
4555 Pine St, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
935 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
5 Units Available
Linden Court
372 S Ironwood Ave, Rialto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
986 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-10. Close to California Speedway and Epicenter Baseball Stadium. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, gym and garage parking. Apartments feature a private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
Downtown Riverside
12 Units Available
Imperial Hardware Lofts
3750 Main Street, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1131 sqft
In a city surrounded by landmarks of old, a new landmark is rising in the heart of Downtown Riverside.
University
9 Units Available
Berkdale Apartments
1234 W Blaine St, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
729 sqft
Unique studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded kitchens, tile backsplash, faux-hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community has picnic plaza, sparkling pools, fitness studio and Wi-Fi lounge.
University
20 Units Available
Windwood
1120 W Linden St, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
876 sqft
Variety of recently renovated floor plans in community near University Village. Private, gated entrance. Amenities feature clubhouse, game room, pool and pool table. Pet-friendly community with hot tub and on-site laundry.
University
13 Units Available
Stone Canyon
5100 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1122 sqft
Resort-style complex with incredible views. Located in picturesque Sycamore Canyon Park. Sustainable and very pet-friendly. Amenities include movie theater and basketball court. Apartments are recently renovated.
University
18 Units Available
The Trails at Canyon Crest
5377 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1064 sqft
Welcome to The Trails at Canyon Crest, a brand-new luxury apartment home community in East Riverside, California.
3 Units Available
Somerset Apts.
26454 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,781
848 sqft
Minutes from I-10. Residents share access to tennis court, hot tub and spa, pool, playground and fitness center. Apartments include in-unit laundry and private patio or balcony.
Curtis
8 Units Available
Ascot Park Apartments
1422 E 9th St, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
740 sqft
Good location for anyone who likes the great outdoors, just 15 minutes from scenic mountains. Amenities in units include dishwasher, patio/balcony and bathtub. Community offers residents pool, parking and on-site laundry.
118 Units Available
Sorano
12046 Clark Street, Moreno Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1059 sqft
Sorano Apartments represents the ultimate expression of timeless Southern California living. This brand-new apartment community offers a world of simple sophistication, framed with endless, fascinating area activities.
6 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
26232 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
911 sqft
Located along Redlands Blvd and close to I-10. Apartments include a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a tennis court, a pool and a gym.
Downtown Riverside
13 Units Available
Main+Nine
3870 Main Street, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1294 sqft
The Award-Winning Main+Nine is an intimate, handcrafted community that blends five-stories of apartment lofts with two-stories of creative offices and a ground floor cafe bistro to deliver the best of urban living in the heart of the New Downtown
SBHS
1 Unit Available
437 W 20th Street
437 West 20th Street, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
2 bedroom 1 bath - (RLNE5851349)
West Redlands
1 Unit Available
1555 Orange Ave #406
1555 Orange Avenue, Redlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1382 sqft
Redlands Townhome with Two Master Suites - Spacious 1,550 sq ft, two story, 2 bed, 2.
1 Unit Available
26200 Redlands Blvd #119 - 26200 Redlands Blvd #119
26200 Redlands Boulevard, Loma Linda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
994 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo in Loma Linda - This two bedroom, 2 bath home is located minutes from LLUMC and VA. Both bedrooms include walk in closets, wood floor, Property includes refrigerator and dishwasher.
1 Unit Available
1073 N Verde Ave D
1073 North Verde Avenue, Rialto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
1073 N. Verde (2 bed 1 bath) Newly Renovated - Property Id: 196406 This newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath unit is newly renovated. Spacious, with 1 car garage, yard, gated community, and centrally located to every convenience imaginable. Cats OK.
Wilson
1 Unit Available
2675 N Sierra Way
2675 North Sierra Way, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
948 sqft
Great Place to live and relax - DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. Newly upgraded 2 bedroom/1 bath house. 948sqft, this cozy house has gone through some big changes. New carpets and tile flooring with walls freshly painted to match.
Downtown Riverside
1 Unit Available
3593 Prospect Avenue - Unit M
3593 Prospect Ave, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1800 sqft
Come and see this beautiful two-story home for lease that includes a relaxing porch in front to enjoy the nice views and weather.
Shandin Hills
1 Unit Available
501 W 34th Street
501 West 34th Street, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
855 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 501 W 34th Street in San Bernardino. View photos, descriptions and more!
