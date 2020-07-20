All apartments in Claremont
Claremont, CA
824 Hasting Cir
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:17 AM

824 Hasting Cir

824 Hasting Cir · No Longer Available
Location

824 Hasting Cir, Claremont, CA 91711
North Claremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
putting green
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
APPLICATION PENDING... Live in Claremont today! This home is perfect and offers everything you could ask for in a house and more. Some of the wonderful features include, white finish cabinetry in the kitchen to compliment the dark granite countertops, an ample sized breakfast nook, brand new tile flooring downstairs and hardwood flooring in the master bedroom! Central ac/heat, fireplace, ceiling fans, and skylights! The backyard has a large covered porch that is perfect for entertaining or an evening of relaxation (plus a spa), a half court basketball court and RV parking in the back. In addition, there is a three (3) car garage with washer and dryer as well as a newer water heater. The front yard has been upgraded to desert landscape along with putting green. Corner lot of a cul-de-sac. Close to schools, shopping, the 210 freeway is nearby and views of the San Gabriel mountains. You must see this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 Hasting Cir have any available units?
824 Hasting Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
What amenities does 824 Hasting Cir have?
Some of 824 Hasting Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 Hasting Cir currently offering any rent specials?
824 Hasting Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 Hasting Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 824 Hasting Cir is pet friendly.
Does 824 Hasting Cir offer parking?
Yes, 824 Hasting Cir offers parking.
Does 824 Hasting Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 824 Hasting Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 Hasting Cir have a pool?
No, 824 Hasting Cir does not have a pool.
Does 824 Hasting Cir have accessible units?
No, 824 Hasting Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 824 Hasting Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 824 Hasting Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 824 Hasting Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 824 Hasting Cir has units with air conditioning.
