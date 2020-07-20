824 Hasting Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking putting green cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

APPLICATION PENDING... Live in Claremont today! This home is perfect and offers everything you could ask for in a house and more. Some of the wonderful features include, white finish cabinetry in the kitchen to compliment the dark granite countertops, an ample sized breakfast nook, brand new tile flooring downstairs and hardwood flooring in the master bedroom! Central ac/heat, fireplace, ceiling fans, and skylights! The backyard has a large covered porch that is perfect for entertaining or an evening of relaxation (plus a spa), a half court basketball court and RV parking in the back. In addition, there is a three (3) car garage with washer and dryer as well as a newer water heater. The front yard has been upgraded to desert landscape along with putting green. Corner lot of a cul-de-sac. Close to schools, shopping, the 210 freeway is nearby and views of the San Gabriel mountains. You must see this home!