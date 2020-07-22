All apartments in Claremont
684 Sycamore Avenue

684 Sycamore Ave · No Longer Available
Location

684 Sycamore Ave, Claremont, CA 91711
Oakmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Charming and spacious, this 2 bed, 2.5 bath condo is everything you've been looking for! This home features a spacious living room, open to the kitchen and a private patio. Upstairs you'll find 2 bedrooms, each with it's own bath. The master suite is something special. Very large, with a two sided fireplace defining the space. It also features 2 closets, a vanity, a double vanity in the bathroom, and a balcony overlooking the pool. Complete with a two car garage, this home has everything!

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Claremont Unified School District
UTILITIES: Tenant Responsible for all utilities
PET POLICY: No pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

