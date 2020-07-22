684 Sycamore Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

Charming and spacious, this 2 bed, 2.5 bath condo is everything you've been looking for! This home features a spacious living room, open to the kitchen and a private patio. Upstairs you'll find 2 bedrooms, each with it's own bath. The master suite is something special. Very large, with a two sided fireplace defining the space. It also features 2 closets, a vanity, a double vanity in the bathroom, and a balcony overlooking the pool. Complete with a two car garage, this home has everything!



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Claremont Unified School District

UTILITIES: Tenant Responsible for all utilities

PET POLICY: No pets