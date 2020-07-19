624 W 1st Street W

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accessible elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage

A top level condo with a private elevator, stairs and direct garage access. This condo is located in Claremont Village West and is steps from shopping, dining, Metrolink station and entertainment. This home has two bedrooms, two full baths, two balconies, tandem two car garage, garage storage area, and indoor laundry on the main floor. The kitchen is spacious and open to the dining room and living room. The master bedroom is large with an on-suite full bath with two sinks, a large walk-in closet, a balcony, and has plenty of light. The second bedroom is also perfect for a guest room or an office. There is a gated pool, two spas, BBQ and picnic areas and a tot park all close by. Walking distance to the Claremont Colleges, post office, parks, dry cleaners, pharmacies, and the farmers market on Sunday mornings. This home truly has it all.