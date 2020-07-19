All apartments in Claremont
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

624 W 1st Street W

Location

624 W 1st St, Claremont, CA 91711
Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
elevator
A top level condo with a private elevator, stairs and direct garage access. This condo is located in Claremont Village West and is steps from shopping, dining, Metrolink station and entertainment. This home has two bedrooms, two full baths, two balconies, tandem two car garage, garage storage area, and indoor laundry on the main floor. The kitchen is spacious and open to the dining room and living room. The master bedroom is large with an on-suite full bath with two sinks, a large walk-in closet, a balcony, and has plenty of light. The second bedroom is also perfect for a guest room or an office. There is a gated pool, two spas, BBQ and picnic areas and a tot park all close by. Walking distance to the Claremont Colleges, post office, parks, dry cleaners, pharmacies, and the farmers market on Sunday mornings. This home truly has it all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 W 1st Street W have any available units?
624 W 1st Street W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
What amenities does 624 W 1st Street W have?
Some of 624 W 1st Street W's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 W 1st Street W currently offering any rent specials?
624 W 1st Street W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 W 1st Street W pet-friendly?
No, 624 W 1st Street W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Claremont.
Does 624 W 1st Street W offer parking?
Yes, 624 W 1st Street W offers parking.
Does 624 W 1st Street W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 624 W 1st Street W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 W 1st Street W have a pool?
Yes, 624 W 1st Street W has a pool.
Does 624 W 1st Street W have accessible units?
Yes, 624 W 1st Street W has accessible units.
Does 624 W 1st Street W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 624 W 1st Street W has units with dishwashers.
Does 624 W 1st Street W have units with air conditioning?
No, 624 W 1st Street W does not have units with air conditioning.
