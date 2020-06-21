All apartments in Claremont
Last updated June 19 2020 at 4:13 AM

580 Bucknell Avenue - A

580 Bucknell Ave · (818) 294-0300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

580 Bucknell Ave, Claremont, CA 91711
Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Beautiful well maintained garden style apartment community in Claremont!

Available for immediate move in is a ground level unit, freshly refurbished with new paint, new hardwood laminate floors, freshly cleaned carpet, and quartz counter tops. Dishwasher, double oven, electric range, and Central Heat/AC all included. Unit includes a private back patio with outdoor storage closet.

This building features controlled access as well as gated parking. This lease also includes an assigned covered carport space with additional storage locker, as well as an additional uncovered parking space as needed. Last but not least, this apartment community does offer laundry rooms onsite and a pool for resident use.

No pets, and no smoking.

Tenants pay for gas and electric; $1000 security deposit required.

Please view linked virtual tour below:
https://youtu.be/0uuW_QQW9AM

Applications can be submitted at:
https://craigpropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 580 Bucknell Avenue - A have any available units?
580 Bucknell Avenue - A has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 580 Bucknell Avenue - A have?
Some of 580 Bucknell Avenue - A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 580 Bucknell Avenue - A currently offering any rent specials?
580 Bucknell Avenue - A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 580 Bucknell Avenue - A pet-friendly?
No, 580 Bucknell Avenue - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Claremont.
Does 580 Bucknell Avenue - A offer parking?
Yes, 580 Bucknell Avenue - A does offer parking.
Does 580 Bucknell Avenue - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 580 Bucknell Avenue - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 580 Bucknell Avenue - A have a pool?
Yes, 580 Bucknell Avenue - A has a pool.
Does 580 Bucknell Avenue - A have accessible units?
No, 580 Bucknell Avenue - A does not have accessible units.
Does 580 Bucknell Avenue - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 580 Bucknell Avenue - A has units with dishwashers.
Does 580 Bucknell Avenue - A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 580 Bucknell Avenue - A has units with air conditioning.
