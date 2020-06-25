405 Middlebury Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

**OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, MAY 18 2pm** APPLICATION PENDING... Located in North Claremont, this property have been repainted, added new vinyl floors, a new remodeled kitchen and more. Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and lots of living space. Living room with fireplace and dining room upon entry. There are vaulted ceilings too and lots of natural light from ample windows. Remodeled kitchen with breakfast counter opens to the family room. 1/2 bath and direct 2 car garage access complete the ground floor. Upstairs youï¿½??ll find the bedrooms. Master bedroom has pitched ceilings along with a large bathroom with separate tub and shower, dual sinks, and walk-in closet. Secondary bedroom at the other end of the hall share a full bath. Did we mention the bathrooms upstairs have been remodeled? Back patio features a citrus tree and space for barbecues, and enough room for patio furniture. Perfectly located in Claremont and convenient to shopping and schools.



Tenant pays all utilities except gardener (front yard handled by HOA).



One dog, pet information must be submitted for approval by owner; no aggressive breeds, dog under 35 pounds.