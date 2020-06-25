All apartments in Claremont
Last updated May 17 2019 at 7:43 AM

405 Middlebury Ct

405 Middlebury Court · No Longer Available
Location

405 Middlebury Court, Claremont, CA 91711
North Claremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, MAY 18 2pm** APPLICATION PENDING... Located in North Claremont, this property have been repainted, added new vinyl floors, a new remodeled kitchen and more. Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and lots of living space. Living room with fireplace and dining room upon entry. There are vaulted ceilings too and lots of natural light from ample windows. Remodeled kitchen with breakfast counter opens to the family room. 1/2 bath and direct 2 car garage access complete the ground floor. Upstairs youï¿½??ll find the bedrooms. Master bedroom has pitched ceilings along with a large bathroom with separate tub and shower, dual sinks, and walk-in closet. Secondary bedroom at the other end of the hall share a full bath. Did we mention the bathrooms upstairs have been remodeled? Back patio features a citrus tree and space for barbecues, and enough room for patio furniture. Perfectly located in Claremont and convenient to shopping and schools.

Tenant pays all utilities except gardener (front yard handled by HOA).

One dog, pet information must be submitted for approval by owner; no aggressive breeds, dog under 35 pounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Middlebury Ct have any available units?
405 Middlebury Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
What amenities does 405 Middlebury Ct have?
Some of 405 Middlebury Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Middlebury Ct currently offering any rent specials?
405 Middlebury Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Middlebury Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 Middlebury Ct is pet friendly.
Does 405 Middlebury Ct offer parking?
Yes, 405 Middlebury Ct offers parking.
Does 405 Middlebury Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 405 Middlebury Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Middlebury Ct have a pool?
No, 405 Middlebury Ct does not have a pool.
Does 405 Middlebury Ct have accessible units?
No, 405 Middlebury Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Middlebury Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 Middlebury Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Middlebury Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 405 Middlebury Ct has units with air conditioning.
