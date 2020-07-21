3944 Florac Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom pool home located on a cul-de-sac in Claremont. Enter from the circular driveway to a large living room large windows and fireplace. The dining room has another fireplace and opens to the kitchen complete with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. The dining room also leads to a large family room with sliding doors leading to the rear yard and windows overlooking the pool. The first master bedroom has two closets and a bathroom with a tiled shower and glass doors. The hallway has additional storage and leads to three bedrooms including another master bedroom and master bathroom with dual sinks, and shower with dual heads. There is a covered patio area and sparkling pool with a pergola. The garage has plenty of storage space and lots of possibilities. The side yard has space for a small trailer or boat. The property is close to freeway access, shopping, and schools. Gardening and Pool Maintenance are included!