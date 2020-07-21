All apartments in Claremont
Claremont, CA
3944 Florac Avenue
Last updated September 4 2019 at 3:23 PM

3944 Florac Avenue

3944 Florac Avenue · No Longer Available
Claremont
Apartments with Pools
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balconies
Location

3944 Florac Avenue, Claremont, CA 91711
Piedmont Mesa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom pool home located on a cul-de-sac in Claremont. Enter from the circular driveway to a large living room large windows and fireplace. The dining room has another fireplace and opens to the kitchen complete with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. The dining room also leads to a large family room with sliding doors leading to the rear yard and windows overlooking the pool. The first master bedroom has two closets and a bathroom with a tiled shower and glass doors. The hallway has additional storage and leads to three bedrooms including another master bedroom and master bathroom with dual sinks, and shower with dual heads. There is a covered patio area and sparkling pool with a pergola. The garage has plenty of storage space and lots of possibilities. The side yard has space for a small trailer or boat. The property is close to freeway access, shopping, and schools. Gardening and Pool Maintenance are included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3944 Florac Avenue have any available units?
3944 Florac Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
What amenities does 3944 Florac Avenue have?
Some of 3944 Florac Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3944 Florac Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3944 Florac Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3944 Florac Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3944 Florac Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Claremont.
Does 3944 Florac Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3944 Florac Avenue offers parking.
Does 3944 Florac Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3944 Florac Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3944 Florac Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3944 Florac Avenue has a pool.
Does 3944 Florac Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3944 Florac Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3944 Florac Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3944 Florac Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3944 Florac Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3944 Florac Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
