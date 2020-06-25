All apartments in Claremont
1649 Albany Ct

1649 Albany Court · No Longer Available
Location

1649 Albany Court, Claremont, CA 91711
The Claremont Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, MAY 18 2pm**

APPLICATION PENDING... Lovely corner unit on a quiet tree lined street. This PUD offers hardwood flooring, new paint throughout, mirrored closet doors in the bedrooms, shutters, remodeled kitchen, updated bathrooms, two car attached garage, indoor laundry with washer and dryer, and a pretty back patio. This one is a must see. Owner pays HOA dues, HOA takes care of front yard. Close to 10/210 freeways, near shopping and colleges as well as the Village. This is a no pet, no smoking property/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1649 Albany Ct have any available units?
1649 Albany Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
What amenities does 1649 Albany Ct have?
Some of 1649 Albany Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1649 Albany Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1649 Albany Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1649 Albany Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1649 Albany Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Claremont.
Does 1649 Albany Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1649 Albany Ct offers parking.
Does 1649 Albany Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1649 Albany Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1649 Albany Ct have a pool?
No, 1649 Albany Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1649 Albany Ct have accessible units?
No, 1649 Albany Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1649 Albany Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1649 Albany Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1649 Albany Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1649 Albany Ct has units with air conditioning.
