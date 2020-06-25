1649 Albany Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

**OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, MAY 18 2pm**



APPLICATION PENDING... Lovely corner unit on a quiet tree lined street. This PUD offers hardwood flooring, new paint throughout, mirrored closet doors in the bedrooms, shutters, remodeled kitchen, updated bathrooms, two car attached garage, indoor laundry with washer and dryer, and a pretty back patio. This one is a must see. Owner pays HOA dues, HOA takes care of front yard. Close to 10/210 freeways, near shopping and colleges as well as the Village. This is a no pet, no smoking property/