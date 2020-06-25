152 Ball Drive

Amenities

Very beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home + office room located in Claremont! It is conveniently located within minutes of the 210 freeway. This property is located in an HOA community!



Upon entry into the home, there is a nice living room with and a fire place. The living room overlooks the kitchen, perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has nice counter tops, a kitchen island, and a lot of cabinet space. Newer wood floor and tile throughout. All three bedrooms are good-sized and located on the second level. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and master bathroom has dual sinks, a stand up shower, and a bathtub! The additional office room is located on the first floor and overlooks the backyard. The laundry room is located on the first level right next to the garage. The backyard is very spacious and includes a covered patio and pretty flowers. This property is a definite must see on your list!



Appliances included without warranty: washer and dryer



For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,695, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,685, Available Now



