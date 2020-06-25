All apartments in Claremont
152 Ball Drive

Location

152 Ball Drive, Claremont, CA 91711
Piedmont Mesa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home + office room located in Claremont! It is conveniently located within minutes of the 210 freeway. This property is located in an HOA community!

Upon entry into the home, there is a nice living room with and a fire place. The living room overlooks the kitchen, perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has nice counter tops, a kitchen island, and a lot of cabinet space. Newer wood floor and tile throughout. All three bedrooms are good-sized and located on the second level. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and master bathroom has dual sinks, a stand up shower, and a bathtub! The additional office room is located on the first floor and overlooks the backyard. The laundry room is located on the first level right next to the garage. The backyard is very spacious and includes a covered patio and pretty flowers. This property is a definite must see on your list!

Appliances included without warranty: washer and dryer

For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Listing by:
Mesa Properties Inc.
499-A N. Central Ave.
Upland, CA 91786
909-360-2660

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,695, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,685, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 Ball Drive have any available units?
152 Ball Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
What amenities does 152 Ball Drive have?
Some of 152 Ball Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 Ball Drive currently offering any rent specials?
152 Ball Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 Ball Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 152 Ball Drive is pet friendly.
Does 152 Ball Drive offer parking?
Yes, 152 Ball Drive offers parking.
Does 152 Ball Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 152 Ball Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 Ball Drive have a pool?
No, 152 Ball Drive does not have a pool.
Does 152 Ball Drive have accessible units?
No, 152 Ball Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 152 Ball Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 152 Ball Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 152 Ball Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 152 Ball Drive has units with air conditioning.
