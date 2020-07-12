128 Apartments for rent in Citrus Heights, CA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
$
45 Units Available
Sunrise Oaks
Montage Apartments
12801 Fair Oaks Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,294
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
877 sqft
Resort-style living in Citrus Heights. Athletes will enjoy the state-of-the-art fitness center with a climbing wall. Newly renovated units include bamboo flooring and keyless entry.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Sunrise Ranch
Salishan Apartment Homes
7541 Ramona Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
979 sqft
Sun-drenched apartments with walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Located close to Interstate 80. Gated community with B-ball court, racquetball court, pool, sauna, hot tub and dog park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Oaks
Greenback Ridge
7566 Greenback Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come visit Greenback Ridge Apartments located in the beautiful Citrus Heights, California just off of Greenback Lane.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
CHANT
Hidden Oaks
5979 Devecchi Ave, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
925 sqft
Hidden Oaks wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:05pm
3 Units Available
Sylvan Old Auburn Road
Copperwood Apartment Homes
7870 Locher Way, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
830 sqft
Welcome to charming Copperwood Apartment Homes. Here, in our tucked-away location, you will reside in comfort, but will still be conveniently located near schools, restaurants, transportation and shopping.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Birdcage Heights
Atwood Apartments
5400 Heritage Tree Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,383
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large apartments with plenty of natural lighting, granite counters, and walk-in closets. Complex includes a stylish clubhouse with modern architecture and great community areas, as well as a pool, gym, hot tub, and dog park.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Ranch
Sunrise Lofts
7817 Olivia Lane, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1595 sqft
Modern Condo style Solar Homes ! Excellent Community on private street. best finishes with a location near Roseville! - Sunrise Solar Homes is unlike any other rental home in the area.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Sylvan Old Auburn Road
The Renaissance
7711 Greenback Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,237
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,808
1295 sqft
Leisure is a big part of life at The Renaissance in Citrus Heights. Our community is nestled within an area rich with natural beauty.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Birdcage Heights
Creekside Colony
7951 Kingswood Dr, Citrus Heights, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
860 sqft
Within proximity to I-80 near Sunrise Boulevard, Fair Oaks Park and the Sunrise Mall. Pet-friendly community features cable-ready units with a patio or balcony and microwave. On-site amenities include a courtyard and pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Sunrise Ranch
Foxborough
7795 Antelope Rd, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
960 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans with washer/dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, spa and tailored courtyards. Located in the heart of the city close to Interstate 80, shopping and dining.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Birdcage Heights
8126 BRIAR RIDGE LANE
8126 Briar Ridge Lane, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1628 sqft
COMING SOON!!! Spacious two story townhome in Citrus Heights! - This beautiful townhome is located off of Madison Ave near entertainment, shopping, and dining.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6098 Camden Circle
6098 Camden Circle, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1117 sqft
Two Story Townhome Unit w/ Attached Garage, Granite Countertops - This two story townhouse with attached single car garage features 2 bedrooms with additional den/3rd bedroom option. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Sylvan Old Auburn Road
7576 Sylvan Creek Ct
7576 Sylvan Creek Court, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
Excellent popular one-story house with 3-bedroom, 2-full bath, 2 car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rusch Park
6806 Van Maren Lane
6806 Van Maren Lane, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1143 sqft
6806 Van Maren Lane Available 07/31/20 Nicely Updated Single Story Home With Attached Garage - Available NOW. *Minimum credit score of 700 is required* (RLNE3427262)

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Ranch
8335 Mariposa
8335 Mariposa Avenue, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
950 sqft
3 Bedroom - Citrus Heights - This home is centrally located. 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room, dining area, and laundry room. This home is on Church Property and has a fenced backyard and 1 car garage.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Arcade Creek
7047 Greenback Ln Apt D
7047 Greenback Lane, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
975 sqft
Apartment D Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Duplex With 2-Car Garage in Citrus Heights - Sit back, Relax. Love Where You Live. This Duplex is Waiting for You! 20-minute drive into downtown Sacramento.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Park Oaks
5956 Brooktree Drive
5956 Brooktree Drive, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1611 sqft
5956 Brooktree Drive Available 05/21/20 Separate Living Room, Family Room & Dining Room - Covered Patio - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home with attached two car garage features a separate living room, family room and dining room. Fireplace in living room.

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Arcade Creek
7408 Gallant Circle
7408 Gallant Circle, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1292 sqft
Very Nice 3bd/2ba Citrus Heights Duplex with 2 Car Garage - This Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex is located in Citrus Heights near Sylvan Rd & Auburn Blvd.

1 of 3

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Birdcage Heights
7649 Northridge Drive
7649 North Ridge Dr, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1644 sqft
NICE HOME IN CITRUS HEIGHTS! - Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and nook area for dining . Large living room with fireplace and wall to wall carpeting. Nice size bedrooms. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet.

1 of 6

Last updated October 3 at 09:01pm
1 Unit Available
Birdcage Heights
5448 Highview Lane
5448 Highview Lane, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
990 sqft
Charming duplex for rent in Citrus Heights! This home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a 1 car garage. Close to shopping, schools and transportation. Visit rentinfo365.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northwest
8515 Pronghorn Court
8515 Pronghorn Court, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1162 sqft
A Charming Citrus Heights 3bd/2ba House with 2-Car Garage - This Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath house is located in Citrus Heights near Roseville Road and Antelope Road.
Results within 1 mile of Citrus Heights
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
The Fountains of Fair Oaks
4800 Sunset Terrace, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,492
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
998 sqft
This community provides residents with a fitness center, controlled access, pool and pet salon. Apartments feature granite counter tops, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Fair Oaks Park and Northridge Plaza are both conveniently nearby.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Cirby Side
Cobblestone Creek
1010 Madden Ln, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,544
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
986 sqft
Cobblestone Creek Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 07:27am
1 Unit Available
Sungarden Apartments
8176 Greenback Ln, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
733 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sungarden Apartments in Fair Oaks. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Citrus Heights, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Citrus Heights apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

