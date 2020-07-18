7047 Greenback Ln Apt D

Amenities
Apartment D Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Duplex With 2-Car Garage in Citrus Heights - Sit back, Relax. Love Where You Live. This Duplex is Waiting for You! 20-minute drive into downtown Sacramento.
This charming two bed/two bath duplex features a large living room with vaulted ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace, brand new laminate flooring, cabinets, and countertops throughout.
The dining room opens into the kitchen which makes entertaining effortless. This home also features a patio located off of the dining room, perfect for weekend BBQs or just sipping coffee in the morning.
There is a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet, and en-suite master bath featuring ceramic tile flooring. The second bedroom is spacious with plenty of natural sunlight shining through the windows. With an attached two-car garage, the extra storage will not be an issue!
Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Water/trash/sewer are included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
