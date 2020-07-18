All apartments in Citrus Heights
Find more places like 7047 Greenback Ln Apt D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Citrus Heights, CA
/
7047 Greenback Ln Apt D
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

7047 Greenback Ln Apt D

7047 Greenback Lane · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Citrus Heights
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7047 Greenback Lane, Citrus Heights, CA 95621
Arcade Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apartment D · Avail. Aug 1

$1,575

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Apartment D Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Duplex With 2-Car Garage in Citrus Heights - Sit back, Relax. Love Where You Live. This Duplex is Waiting for You! 20-minute drive into downtown Sacramento.

This charming two bed/two bath duplex features a large living room with vaulted ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace, brand new laminate flooring, cabinets, and countertops throughout.

The dining room opens into the kitchen which makes entertaining effortless. This home also features a patio located off of the dining room, perfect for weekend BBQs or just sipping coffee in the morning.

There is a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet, and en-suite master bath featuring ceramic tile flooring. The second bedroom is spacious with plenty of natural sunlight shining through the windows. With an attached two-car garage, the extra storage will not be an issue!

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Water/trash/sewer are included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5907373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7047 Greenback Ln Apt D have any available units?
7047 Greenback Ln Apt D has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Citrus Heights, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Citrus Heights Rent Report.
What amenities does 7047 Greenback Ln Apt D have?
Some of 7047 Greenback Ln Apt D's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7047 Greenback Ln Apt D currently offering any rent specials?
7047 Greenback Ln Apt D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7047 Greenback Ln Apt D pet-friendly?
Yes, 7047 Greenback Ln Apt D is pet friendly.
Does 7047 Greenback Ln Apt D offer parking?
Yes, 7047 Greenback Ln Apt D offers parking.
Does 7047 Greenback Ln Apt D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7047 Greenback Ln Apt D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7047 Greenback Ln Apt D have a pool?
No, 7047 Greenback Ln Apt D does not have a pool.
Does 7047 Greenback Ln Apt D have accessible units?
No, 7047 Greenback Ln Apt D does not have accessible units.
Does 7047 Greenback Ln Apt D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7047 Greenback Ln Apt D has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 7047 Greenback Ln Apt D?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Copperwood Apartment Homes
7870 Locher Way
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
The Renaissance
7711 Greenback Ln
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Sunrise Lofts
7817 Olivia Lane
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Hidden Oaks
5979 Devecchi Ave
Citrus Heights, CA 95841
Greenback Ridge
7566 Greenback Ln
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Atwood Apartments
5400 Heritage Tree Ln
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Creekside Colony
7951 Kingswood Dr
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Sunrise Commons
8123 Sunrise Boulevard
Citrus Heights, CA 95610

Similar Pages

Citrus Heights 1 BedroomsCitrus Heights 2 Bedrooms
Citrus Heights Apartments with PoolsCitrus Heights Dog Friendly Apartments
Citrus Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CAFairfield, CAArden-Arcade, CAFolsom, CAVacaville, CARocklin, CA
Davis, CAStockton, CACarmichael, CARancho Cordova, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAFair Oaks, CAEl Dorado Hills, CA
Orangevale, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CADixon, CALa Riviera, CAGold River, CALodi, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Birdcage Heights
Sunrise Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City CollegeSierra College
Solano Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity