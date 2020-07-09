All apartments in Chino
Chino, CA
8157 Garden Gate Street
Last updated September 7 2019 at 4:16 AM

8157 Garden Gate Street

8157 Garden Gate Street · No Longer Available
Location

8157 Garden Gate Street, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice three bedroom two bath condominium in the city of Chino. Please visit our website if interested Homeexpofinancial.com.

No dogs allowed. Cats ok but pet deposit will apply.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8157 Garden Gate Street have any available units?
8157 Garden Gate Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
Is 8157 Garden Gate Street currently offering any rent specials?
8157 Garden Gate Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8157 Garden Gate Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8157 Garden Gate Street is pet friendly.
Does 8157 Garden Gate Street offer parking?
No, 8157 Garden Gate Street does not offer parking.
Does 8157 Garden Gate Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8157 Garden Gate Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8157 Garden Gate Street have a pool?
No, 8157 Garden Gate Street does not have a pool.
Does 8157 Garden Gate Street have accessible units?
No, 8157 Garden Gate Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8157 Garden Gate Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8157 Garden Gate Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8157 Garden Gate Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8157 Garden Gate Street does not have units with air conditioning.

