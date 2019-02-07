All apartments in Chino
Last updated September 20 2019

4832 South Fork Road

4832 Southfork Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4832 Southfork Rd, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Contact agent Jennifer Miranda 626-893-3576 if interested in this newly beautifully remodeled townhome with a very open floor plan. Gorgeous white open kitchen to living room with beautiful new Quartz Countertops. New painting inside and out. New wood laminate flooring throughout..3 bedrooms, 2 and one half baths with a fireplace and a 2 car attatched garage. Theres a private laundry room upstairs for convenience. Water and Trash are paid. Gated Community with pool and spa and playground. Master bedroom is large with french doors leading to a private balcony. Theres also a master bathroom with dual sinks and a walk in closet. Theres also a patio area off the living room that's a good size for outdoor enjoyment. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4832 South Fork Road have any available units?
4832 South Fork Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 4832 South Fork Road have?
Some of 4832 South Fork Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4832 South Fork Road currently offering any rent specials?
4832 South Fork Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4832 South Fork Road pet-friendly?
No, 4832 South Fork Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 4832 South Fork Road offer parking?
Yes, 4832 South Fork Road offers parking.
Does 4832 South Fork Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4832 South Fork Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4832 South Fork Road have a pool?
Yes, 4832 South Fork Road has a pool.
Does 4832 South Fork Road have accessible units?
No, 4832 South Fork Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4832 South Fork Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4832 South Fork Road has units with dishwashers.
