4832 South Fork Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub

Contact agent Jennifer Miranda 626-893-3576 if interested in this newly beautifully remodeled townhome with a very open floor plan. Gorgeous white open kitchen to living room with beautiful new Quartz Countertops. New painting inside and out. New wood laminate flooring throughout..3 bedrooms, 2 and one half baths with a fireplace and a 2 car attatched garage. Theres a private laundry room upstairs for convenience. Water and Trash are paid. Gated Community with pool and spa and playground. Master bedroom is large with french doors leading to a private balcony. Theres also a master bathroom with dual sinks and a walk in closet. Theres also a patio area off the living room that's a good size for outdoor enjoyment. Must see!