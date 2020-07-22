All apartments in Chino
14693 Norfolk Avenue

Location

14693 Norfolk Avenue, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Fabulous move-in ready two-story home is located on a quiet street in the highly desirable College Park community. This beautiful upgraded home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, with 1 bedroom and 1 bath downstairs. The bright and airy floor plan draws plenty of natural lights in throughout this home. The gourmet kitchen features granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, 5-burner cook-top, and large center island. The spacious upstairs' master-suite includes two walk-in closets, large master-bath with dual sinks, separate shower and bath. Upstairs also presents 2 additional bedrooms, a hall bath with dual sinks and tub, and a laundry room with shelves and cabinets. The spacious backyard has plenty of grassy and BBQ area for playing, entertaining, or relaxation. The Commons / Recreation Center at College Park is within walking distance. It includes amenities such as pools, gym, clubhouse, BBQ and meeting rooms. This gorgeous turnkey home is also close to schools, shopping, restaurants, Ayala Park, Chaffey College Chino Campus, and minutes to freeways (71, 91 and 60). Come see quickly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14693 Norfolk Avenue have any available units?
14693 Norfolk Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 14693 Norfolk Avenue have?
Some of 14693 Norfolk Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14693 Norfolk Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14693 Norfolk Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14693 Norfolk Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14693 Norfolk Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 14693 Norfolk Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14693 Norfolk Avenue offers parking.
Does 14693 Norfolk Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14693 Norfolk Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14693 Norfolk Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 14693 Norfolk Avenue has a pool.
Does 14693 Norfolk Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14693 Norfolk Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14693 Norfolk Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14693 Norfolk Avenue has units with dishwashers.
