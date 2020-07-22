14693 Norfolk Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

Fabulous move-in ready two-story home is located on a quiet street in the highly desirable College Park community. This beautiful upgraded home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, with 1 bedroom and 1 bath downstairs. The bright and airy floor plan draws plenty of natural lights in throughout this home. The gourmet kitchen features granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, 5-burner cook-top, and large center island. The spacious upstairs' master-suite includes two walk-in closets, large master-bath with dual sinks, separate shower and bath. Upstairs also presents 2 additional bedrooms, a hall bath with dual sinks and tub, and a laundry room with shelves and cabinets. The spacious backyard has plenty of grassy and BBQ area for playing, entertaining, or relaxation. The Commons / Recreation Center at College Park is within walking distance. It includes amenities such as pools, gym, clubhouse, BBQ and meeting rooms. This gorgeous turnkey home is also close to schools, shopping, restaurants, Ayala Park, Chaffey College Chino Campus, and minutes to freeways (71, 91 and 60). Come see quickly.