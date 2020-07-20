All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 13109 12th st..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
13109 12th st.
Last updated April 15 2019 at 10:29 PM

13109 12th st.

13109 12th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

13109 12th Street, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
garage
One story 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 1 car garage, laundry hook ups in garage, dining room, stove, central air/heat, pool, pool service and gardening is included. No pets please. DRE 01038838

Please drive by 1st, before calling. If you are interested in the property after driving by, call us to schedule an appointment at 909-627-7220.
No pets allowed at this property.

TO APPLY YOU WILL NEED THE FOLLOWING:
2 most recent copies of pay stubs or verifiable proof of income
Make approx. 2 1/2 times the rent
$30 credit check fee for each applicant 18 and over
1 application for each adult applicant
Copies of IDs and SS# for each adult applicant
In order to expedite the application process, please bring all required paperwork when applying

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13109 12th st. have any available units?
13109 12th st. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 13109 12th st. have?
Some of 13109 12th st.'s amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13109 12th st. currently offering any rent specials?
13109 12th st. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13109 12th st. pet-friendly?
No, 13109 12th st. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 13109 12th st. offer parking?
Yes, 13109 12th st. offers parking.
Does 13109 12th st. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13109 12th st. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13109 12th st. have a pool?
Yes, 13109 12th st. has a pool.
Does 13109 12th st. have accessible units?
No, 13109 12th st. does not have accessible units.
Does 13109 12th st. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13109 12th st. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708
Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave
Chino, CA 91710

Similar Pages

Chino 1 BedroomsChino 2 Bedrooms
Chino Apartments with BalconiesChino Apartments with Parking
Chino Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CALa Habra, CA
Placentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CARedlands, CAGlendora, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside