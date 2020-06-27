All apartments in Chino Hills
Find more places like 2555 Cottonwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino Hills, CA
/
2555 Cottonwood
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:14 PM

2555 Cottonwood

2555 Cottonwood Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2555 Cottonwood Trl, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedrooms + office room and 2.5 baths. New painting, new carpet.
Gas stove. Very beautiful yard with good privacy. Very quiet area. Walking distance to Costco
and 99 Ranch. Close to FWY 60. Turn key property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2555 Cottonwood have any available units?
2555 Cottonwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
Is 2555 Cottonwood currently offering any rent specials?
2555 Cottonwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2555 Cottonwood pet-friendly?
No, 2555 Cottonwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 2555 Cottonwood offer parking?
No, 2555 Cottonwood does not offer parking.
Does 2555 Cottonwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2555 Cottonwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2555 Cottonwood have a pool?
No, 2555 Cottonwood does not have a pool.
Does 2555 Cottonwood have accessible units?
No, 2555 Cottonwood does not have accessible units.
Does 2555 Cottonwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 2555 Cottonwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2555 Cottonwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 2555 Cottonwood does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Santa Barbara in Chino Hills
15920 Pomona Rincon Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Village Oaks-CA
15773 High Knoll Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Avalon Chino Hills
5685 Park Drive
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Green Valley Apartments
14901 Frost Ave
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Heights
16675 Slate Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Capriana at Chino Hills Apartments
16301 Butterfield Ranch Rd
Chino Hills, CA 91709

Similar Pages

Chino Hills 1 BedroomsChino Hills 2 Bedrooms
Chino Hills Apartments with GymChino Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA
Tustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles