Beautiful 3 bedrooms + office room and 2.5 baths. New painting, new carpet. Gas stove. Very beautiful yard with good privacy. Very quiet area. Walking distance to Costco and 99 Ranch. Close to FWY 60. Turn key property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2555 Cottonwood have any available units?
2555 Cottonwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.