Welcome home to 14704 Moon Crest unit B centrally located in the award winning city of Chino Hills. This 3 Bed 2.5 Bath town home features Laminate flooring, open floor plan, large closets, private court yard, and private 2 deep 2 car garage. Included by the community is water and trash along with community pool and park. come and take a look and make this house your home before its gone