Cerritos, CA
19318 Kay Ave
Last updated June 27 2019 at 7:13 AM

19318 Kay Ave

19318 Kay Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19318 Kay Avenue, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
This Parkside built single-family home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, dining room, family room and kitchen with a 2 car attached garage with opener and approximately 1,459 sqft of floor space. This property has a lot size of 5,227 sqft and was built in 1969. This property has it all... a very desirable and quiet location (south of South Street between Carmenita and Shoemaker), excellent schools (zoned for Cerritos High) and recently remodeled interior. Available for immediate occupancy. Showing by appointment only on Sunday the 23rd of June after 10 AM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

