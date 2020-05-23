19318 Kay Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

This Parkside built single-family home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, dining room, family room and kitchen with a 2 car attached garage with opener and approximately 1,459 sqft of floor space. This property has a lot size of 5,227 sqft and was built in 1969. This property has it all... a very desirable and quiet location (south of South Street between Carmenita and Shoemaker), excellent schools (zoned for Cerritos High) and recently remodeled interior. Available for immediate occupancy. Showing by appointment only on Sunday the 23rd of June after 10 AM.