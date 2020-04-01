17820 Kensington Avenue

Amenities
Sharp Home Located in One of the Most Desirable Areas in Cerritos. Prominent ABC School District with Whitney High (7-12 Grades Through Entrance Exem). Newer Interior Paint. 7 Year New Central Air Conditioning Unit and Furnace. Dual Pane Windows and Sliding Doors. Laminated Floors. Ceiling Smooth Finish - No Acoustic. Recessed Lights in Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen and Family Room. Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Countertops. Large Family Room with Fireplace. Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet. Master Bath Upgraded. 2 Car Attached Garage with Direct Access and Roll-up Door. Attractive Curb Appeal. Cerritos Elementary, Carmenita Jr. High, Cerritos High. No Pets Please.