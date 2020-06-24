17205 Ibex Avenue

Amenities

Newer (2007) Custom Built Executive style home In Cerritos with high quality materials sitting on a large lot & on cul-de-sac. This home is unlike any other track homes. Custom Double door entry opens up in to large foyer with designer tiles, leading in to enormous Living room with gas burning fire place with mental. Living room opens up in to a very large formal dining or family room. There is a den, full bath & a generous bedroom downstairs. Upstairs, has a loft that can be used as media room, office, gym....etc. Huge Master bedroom with his & her (walk-in closet) closets, Attached bath has tub with jets & separate shower. Chef's kitchen with center island, all with granite counters & spacious breakfast area,overlooking pool/spa. This pride of ownership home exhibits Hardwood floors through out, Kitchen with travertine flooring. Wooden banister with Iron grills. Kitchen-aid & Bosch appliances, Polk surround sound system, Milgard windows double/triple pane, High quality Wood blinds through out. 2 car attached garage with built in cabinets, pool down ladder for huge attic access and washer dryer. Lot of storage through out the home.