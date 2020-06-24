All apartments in Cerritos
Last updated May 8 2019 at 2:06 AM

17205 Ibex Avenue

17205 Ibex Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

17205 Ibex Avenue, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Newer (2007) Custom Built Executive style home In Cerritos with high quality materials sitting on a large lot & on cul-de-sac. This home is unlike any other track homes. Custom Double door entry opens up in to large foyer with designer tiles, leading in to enormous Living room with gas burning fire place with mental. Living room opens up in to a very large formal dining or family room. There is a den, full bath & a generous bedroom downstairs. Upstairs, has a loft that can be used as media room, office, gym....etc. Huge Master bedroom with his & her (walk-in closet) closets, Attached bath has tub with jets & separate shower. Chef's kitchen with center island, all with granite counters & spacious breakfast area,overlooking pool/spa. This pride of ownership home exhibits Hardwood floors through out, Kitchen with travertine flooring. Wooden banister with Iron grills. Kitchen-aid & Bosch appliances, Polk surround sound system, Milgard windows double/triple pane, High quality Wood blinds through out. 2 car attached garage with built in cabinets, pool down ladder for huge attic access and washer dryer. Lot of storage through out the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17205 Ibex Avenue have any available units?
17205 Ibex Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 17205 Ibex Avenue have?
Some of 17205 Ibex Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17205 Ibex Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17205 Ibex Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17205 Ibex Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 17205 Ibex Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 17205 Ibex Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 17205 Ibex Avenue offers parking.
Does 17205 Ibex Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17205 Ibex Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17205 Ibex Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 17205 Ibex Avenue has a pool.
Does 17205 Ibex Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17205 Ibex Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17205 Ibex Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17205 Ibex Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 17205 Ibex Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 17205 Ibex Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
