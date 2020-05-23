All apartments in Cerritos
17119 Leslie Avenue
17119 Leslie Avenue

17119 Leslie Avenue
Location

17119 Leslie Avenue, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
PRIME LOCATION in Cerritos, Spacious 4BD/2BA single story house, close by top rated schools, Gonsalves elementary, Carmentia middle, Cerritos and Whitney High. It is also close by Cerritos Towne Center and 91 / 5 Fwy. The house is move-in condition, and cleaned thoroughly. It is a corner lot house with great curb appeal, marble floors in the hallway and kitchen, large kitchen with recessed lighting, granite countertop, spacious and separate living and family rooms, RV and boat parking in the side yard, equipped with central air/heat with additional wall air conditioner in the family room. GREAT FOR THE FAMILY, DON’T MISS IT!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17119 Leslie Avenue have any available units?
17119 Leslie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 17119 Leslie Avenue have?
Some of 17119 Leslie Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17119 Leslie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17119 Leslie Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17119 Leslie Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 17119 Leslie Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 17119 Leslie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 17119 Leslie Avenue offers parking.
Does 17119 Leslie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17119 Leslie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17119 Leslie Avenue have a pool?
No, 17119 Leslie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 17119 Leslie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17119 Leslie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17119 Leslie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17119 Leslie Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 17119 Leslie Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17119 Leslie Avenue has units with air conditioning.

