17119 Leslie Avenue

PRIME LOCATION in Cerritos, Spacious 4BD/2BA single story house, close by top rated schools, Gonsalves elementary, Carmentia middle, Cerritos and Whitney High. It is also close by Cerritos Towne Center and 91 / 5 Fwy. The house is move-in condition, and cleaned thoroughly. It is a corner lot house with great curb appeal, marble floors in the hallway and kitchen, large kitchen with recessed lighting, granite countertop, spacious and separate living and family rooms, RV and boat parking in the side yard, equipped with central air/heat with additional wall air conditioner in the family room. GREAT FOR THE FAMILY, DON’T MISS IT!!!