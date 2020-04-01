17003 Leslie Ave

Amenities
Entire Cerritos house is NEW NEW NEW!
DESCRIPTION:
> Beautiful 2-story house, NEW everything
NEW Luxury Wood Floors
NEW Paint (Interior/Exterior)
NEW Modern Kitchen w/Quartz Countertops + LARGE Kitchen Island
NEW Bathrooms
NEW Appliances
NEW AC Unit
NEW Dual Pane Windows
> Excellent cul de sac location (North of Artesia/East of Carmenita)
> 2 Bedrooms/1 Bath Downstairs and 3 Bedrooms/1 Bath Upstairs
> Highly desirable schools (Whitney High, Cerritos High, Carmenita Junior, Gonzales Elementary)
> Walk to Whitney High, Carmenita Junior and Gonzales Elementary Schools
> Highly desirable area of Cerritos - Walk to Cerritos Park East, Supermarkets, Restaurants, Post Office
> Family-oriented neighborhood
> Easy access to Freeways 5, 91 and 605
AMENITIES:
> Gas Stove
> Fireplace
> Enclosed Patio for use as Playroom, Office, Gym, Game Room
> Washer & Dryer Hookups (in garage)
> 2-Car Garage
DETAILS:
Beds/Baths: 5 BD / 2 BA (2 BD/ 1 BA Downstairs; 3 BD / 1 BA Upstairs)
Square feet: 2,000 (approx)
Garage: 2-car enclosed
NOTE:
> To qualify applicants must have a 670 or better FICO score, verifiable income and good rental history. Sorry No Section 8. 3rd party checks are not accepted.
> To schedule a viewing appointment, please send us your name and contact number.
> All above information subject to verification by lessee.
(RLNE1149386)