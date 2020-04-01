17003 Leslie Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Entire Cerritos house is NEW NEW NEW!



DESCRIPTION:

> Beautiful 2-story house, NEW everything



NEW Luxury Wood Floors

NEW Paint (Interior/Exterior)

NEW Modern Kitchen w/Quartz Countertops + LARGE Kitchen Island

NEW Bathrooms

NEW Appliances

NEW AC Unit

NEW Dual Pane Windows



> Excellent cul de sac location (North of Artesia/East of Carmenita)

> 2 Bedrooms/1 Bath Downstairs and 3 Bedrooms/1 Bath Upstairs

> Highly desirable schools (Whitney High, Cerritos High, Carmenita Junior, Gonzales Elementary)

> Walk to Whitney High, Carmenita Junior and Gonzales Elementary Schools

> Highly desirable area of Cerritos - Walk to Cerritos Park East, Supermarkets, Restaurants, Post Office

> Family-oriented neighborhood

> Easy access to Freeways 5, 91 and 605



AMENITIES:

> Gas Stove

> Fireplace

> Enclosed Patio for use as Playroom, Office, Gym, Game Room

> Washer & Dryer Hookups (in garage)

> 2-Car Garage



DETAILS:

Beds/Baths: 5 BD / 2 BA (2 BD/ 1 BA Downstairs; 3 BD / 1 BA Upstairs)

Square feet: 2,000 (approx)

Garage: 2-car enclosed



NOTE:

> To qualify applicants must have a 670 or better FICO score, verifiable income and good rental history. Sorry No Section 8. 3rd party checks are not accepted.

> To schedule a viewing appointment, please send us your name and contact number.

> All above information subject to verification by lessee.



(RLNE1149386)