Last updated May 12 2019 at 10:45 AM

17003 Leslie Ave

17003 Leslie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

17003 Leslie Avenue, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Entire Cerritos house is NEW NEW NEW!

DESCRIPTION:
> Beautiful 2-story house, NEW everything

NEW Luxury Wood Floors
NEW Paint (Interior/Exterior)
NEW Modern Kitchen w/Quartz Countertops + LARGE Kitchen Island
NEW Bathrooms
NEW Appliances
NEW AC Unit
NEW Dual Pane Windows

> Excellent cul de sac location (North of Artesia/East of Carmenita)
> 2 Bedrooms/1 Bath Downstairs and 3 Bedrooms/1 Bath Upstairs
> Highly desirable schools (Whitney High, Cerritos High, Carmenita Junior, Gonzales Elementary)
> Walk to Whitney High, Carmenita Junior and Gonzales Elementary Schools
> Highly desirable area of Cerritos - Walk to Cerritos Park East, Supermarkets, Restaurants, Post Office
> Family-oriented neighborhood
> Easy access to Freeways 5, 91 and 605

AMENITIES:
> Gas Stove
> Fireplace
> Enclosed Patio for use as Playroom, Office, Gym, Game Room
> Washer & Dryer Hookups (in garage)
> 2-Car Garage

DETAILS:
Beds/Baths: 5 BD / 2 BA (2 BD/ 1 BA Downstairs; 3 BD / 1 BA Upstairs)
Square feet: 2,000 (approx)
Garage: 2-car enclosed

NOTE:
> To qualify applicants must have a 670 or better FICO score, verifiable income and good rental history. Sorry No Section 8. 3rd party checks are not accepted.
> To schedule a viewing appointment, please send us your name and contact number.
> All above information subject to verification by lessee.

(RLNE1149386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17003 Leslie Ave have any available units?
17003 Leslie Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 17003 Leslie Ave have?
Some of 17003 Leslie Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17003 Leslie Ave currently offering any rent specials?
17003 Leslie Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17003 Leslie Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 17003 Leslie Ave is pet friendly.
Does 17003 Leslie Ave offer parking?
Yes, 17003 Leslie Ave offers parking.
Does 17003 Leslie Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17003 Leslie Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17003 Leslie Ave have a pool?
No, 17003 Leslie Ave does not have a pool.
Does 17003 Leslie Ave have accessible units?
No, 17003 Leslie Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 17003 Leslie Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17003 Leslie Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 17003 Leslie Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17003 Leslie Ave has units with air conditioning.
