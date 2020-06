16804 Chaparral Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

FABULOUSLY CERRITOS VILLAS CONDO! BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED * 2 BEDROOM * TWO STORY * 1.5 BATHROOMS * 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE THAT LEADS DIRECTLY INTO THE CONDO.* HAS NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, COUNTERS, AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES * NEWER CARPET UPSTAIRS * WHITE WIDE BLIND WINDOW SHUTTERS THROUGHOUT * HALF BATHROOM HAS BEEN UPDATED AS WELL *THERE'S A PRIVATE PATIO * CENTRAL HEATING AND AIR CONDITIONING * GREAT LOCATION IN THE COMPLEX * COMPLEX HAS 3 POOL AREAS, SPA, KIDS WADING POOL, AND CLUBHOUSE * ABC SCHOOL DISTRICT - ONE OF THE MOST POPULAR AND ACCREDITED SCHOOL DISTRICTS.