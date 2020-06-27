13526 Droxford St.

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Cerritos - Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home - Tile & Wood Flooring - 2 Car Garage - Stunning!!!! - We are proudly offering for rent this recently remodeled 4 bedroom 2.5 bath house located in the beautiful city of Cerritos. This house is approximately 2100 square feet with wood & tile flooring throughout, a beautiful kitchen with a kitchen island, stainless steel stove & dishwasher, kitchen and bathroom tile floors, beautiful tile shower walls, recessed lighting, faux wood shutters, attached 2 car garage, mirrored closet doors, central heating and air conditioning, and laundry hookups. The owner will pay for the gardener, but the tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Hurry this is a great house in a great neighborhood! The house is conveniently located near the 605, 5, and 91 freeways with close proximity to several beautiful parks in the city of Cerritos and Whitney High School.



No Pets Allowed



