13436 Felson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great home, great residential neighborhood in the great city of Cerritos! Home was remodeled in the last two (2) years and is clean and well-kept. Home has 3-bedrooms/2-baths with an open yet cozy floor plan. Ready for the new family who will love, appreciate and take good care of this warm and blessed home! Noteworthy to mention that Cerritos is well-known for its outstanding ABC Unified School District and Cerritos College! In addition, the city of Cerritos offers a lot of attractions to its happy residents - a full range of public safety services, parks and recreational facilities, many different restaurants, shopping and entertainment centers, mass transit providing frequent service, etc. Another benefit is the location of the home - it has quick access to the freeway systems.