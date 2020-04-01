All apartments in Cerritos
Last updated April 21 2019

13436 Felson Street

13436 Felson Street · No Longer Available
Location

13436 Felson Street, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home, great residential neighborhood in the great city of Cerritos! Home was remodeled in the last two (2) years and is clean and well-kept. Home has 3-bedrooms/2-baths with an open yet cozy floor plan. Ready for the new family who will love, appreciate and take good care of this warm and blessed home! Noteworthy to mention that Cerritos is well-known for its outstanding ABC Unified School District and Cerritos College! In addition, the city of Cerritos offers a lot of attractions to its happy residents - a full range of public safety services, parks and recreational facilities, many different restaurants, shopping and entertainment centers, mass transit providing frequent service, etc. Another benefit is the location of the home - it has quick access to the freeway systems.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13436 Felson Street have any available units?
13436 Felson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 13436 Felson Street have?
Some of 13436 Felson Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13436 Felson Street currently offering any rent specials?
13436 Felson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13436 Felson Street pet-friendly?
No, 13436 Felson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 13436 Felson Street offer parking?
Yes, 13436 Felson Street offers parking.
Does 13436 Felson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13436 Felson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13436 Felson Street have a pool?
No, 13436 Felson Street does not have a pool.
Does 13436 Felson Street have accessible units?
No, 13436 Felson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13436 Felson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13436 Felson Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 13436 Felson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13436 Felson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
