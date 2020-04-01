All apartments in Cerritos
12847 Berkhamsted Street
Last updated October 4 2019 at 3:14 AM

12847 Berkhamsted Street

12847 Berkhamsted Street · No Longer Available
Location

12847 Berkhamsted Street, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
****Location, Location In Cerritos "Shadow park" Gated community with 24 Hrs security Guard, Face to South very Bright and Airy Living Room,
Recently Upgraded- NEW Laminate Wood Flooring and New Blinds, Central Air Conditioning and New Heater & Forth Air Heating
2 Car Attached Garage
Emphasized with Association Pool, Spa Tennis Court, Basketball Court, Volley Ball court,Plat Ground, Club House.
Convenient to Free Way , City Hall and Labrary, Shopping mall, Town Center, Transportation, Performing Art Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12847 Berkhamsted Street have any available units?
12847 Berkhamsted Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 12847 Berkhamsted Street have?
Some of 12847 Berkhamsted Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12847 Berkhamsted Street currently offering any rent specials?
12847 Berkhamsted Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12847 Berkhamsted Street pet-friendly?
No, 12847 Berkhamsted Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 12847 Berkhamsted Street offer parking?
Yes, 12847 Berkhamsted Street offers parking.
Does 12847 Berkhamsted Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12847 Berkhamsted Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12847 Berkhamsted Street have a pool?
Yes, 12847 Berkhamsted Street has a pool.
Does 12847 Berkhamsted Street have accessible units?
No, 12847 Berkhamsted Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12847 Berkhamsted Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12847 Berkhamsted Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12847 Berkhamsted Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12847 Berkhamsted Street has units with air conditioning.
