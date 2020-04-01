12847 Berkhamsted Street

Amenities
****Location, Location In Cerritos "Shadow park" Gated community with 24 Hrs security Guard, Face to South very Bright and Airy Living Room,
Recently Upgraded- NEW Laminate Wood Flooring and New Blinds, Central Air Conditioning and New Heater & Forth Air Heating
2 Car Attached Garage
Emphasized with Association Pool, Spa Tennis Court, Basketball Court, Volley Ball court,Plat Ground, Club House.
Convenient to Free Way , City Hall and Labrary, Shopping mall, Town Center, Transportation, Performing Art Center.