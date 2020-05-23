10612 Rose Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Cerritos Home - This spacious five bedroom three bathroom home includes fresh paint throughout, new luxury wood plank flooring in the kitchen, den, bathrooms and downstairs bedroom. High grade carpet throughout living room, formal dining room, and upstairs bedrooms. Kitchen includes new quartz counters, upgraded lighting, stove, double oven, dishwasher and refrigerator. Attached oversized two car garage with washer/dryer hookups and new a/c forced air unit.



Outside features include private backyard with covered patio and fruit trees.



This Cerritos home is conveniently located to many stores, restaurants and less than a mile to 91 & 605 freeways. Lindstrom Elementary and Mayfair HS are the neighborhood schools.



Owner pays for landscape, tenant is responsible for all utilities.



One year lease required.



$3495 monthly

$3500 security deposit



Applicants may apply directly online at longbeachhomes4rent.com. There is a $30 non-refundable fee for all adult applicants. To qualify applicants must have a 670 or better FICO score, verifiable income and good rental history. Sorry Section 8 and 3rd party checks are not accepted.



To view this property, please call or text 562-206-3426.



(RLNE4796333)