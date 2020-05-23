All apartments in Cerritos
10612 Rose Circle
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:23 AM

10612 Rose Circle

10612 Rose Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10612 Rose Circle, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Cerritos Home - This spacious five bedroom three bathroom home includes fresh paint throughout, new luxury wood plank flooring in the kitchen, den, bathrooms and downstairs bedroom. High grade carpet throughout living room, formal dining room, and upstairs bedrooms. Kitchen includes new quartz counters, upgraded lighting, stove, double oven, dishwasher and refrigerator. Attached oversized two car garage with washer/dryer hookups and new a/c forced air unit.

Outside features include private backyard with covered patio and fruit trees.

This Cerritos home is conveniently located to many stores, restaurants and less than a mile to 91 & 605 freeways. Lindstrom Elementary and Mayfair HS are the neighborhood schools.

Owner pays for landscape, tenant is responsible for all utilities.

One year lease required.

$3495 monthly
$3500 security deposit

Applicants may apply directly online at longbeachhomes4rent.com. There is a $30 non-refundable fee for all adult applicants. To qualify applicants must have a 670 or better FICO score, verifiable income and good rental history. Sorry Section 8 and 3rd party checks are not accepted.

To view this property, please call or text 562-206-3426.

(RLNE4796333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10612 Rose Circle have any available units?
10612 Rose Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 10612 Rose Circle have?
Some of 10612 Rose Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10612 Rose Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10612 Rose Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10612 Rose Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 10612 Rose Circle is pet friendly.
Does 10612 Rose Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10612 Rose Circle offers parking.
Does 10612 Rose Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10612 Rose Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10612 Rose Circle have a pool?
No, 10612 Rose Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10612 Rose Circle have accessible units?
No, 10612 Rose Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10612 Rose Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10612 Rose Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 10612 Rose Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10612 Rose Circle has units with air conditioning.
