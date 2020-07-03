67687 Duchess Way

Amenities

Spectacular single level unit (no one above!) available for rent long term. This condo is an end-unit and features granite countertops in kitchen & bathrooms, tile flooring and carpeting, two car attached garage, ceiling fans throughout. All units have easy access to community grounds, central pool and spa.The condo complex is adjacent to Cimarron golf course, steps to top rated golf instruction. Lantana at Cimarron is located minutes from palm springs airport and all that the Coachella valley has to offer in fine dining and shopping. Come rent this incredible condo!