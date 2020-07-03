All apartments in Cathedral City
67687 Duchess Way
67687 Duchess Way

67687 Duchess Way · (760) 345-8888
Location

67687 Duchess Way, Cathedral City, CA 92234

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,595

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1478 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garage
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spectacular single level unit (no one above!) available for rent long term. This condo is an end-unit and features granite countertops in kitchen & bathrooms, tile flooring and carpeting, two car attached garage, ceiling fans throughout. All units have easy access to community grounds, central pool and spa.The condo complex is adjacent to Cimarron golf course, steps to top rated golf instruction. Lantana at Cimarron is located minutes from palm springs airport and all that the Coachella valley has to offer in fine dining and shopping. Come rent this incredible condo!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67687 Duchess Way have any available units?
67687 Duchess Way has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 67687 Duchess Way have?
Some of 67687 Duchess Way's amenities include granite counters, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67687 Duchess Way currently offering any rent specials?
67687 Duchess Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67687 Duchess Way pet-friendly?
No, 67687 Duchess Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cathedral City.
Does 67687 Duchess Way offer parking?
Yes, 67687 Duchess Way offers parking.
Does 67687 Duchess Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 67687 Duchess Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 67687 Duchess Way have a pool?
Yes, 67687 Duchess Way has a pool.
Does 67687 Duchess Way have accessible units?
No, 67687 Duchess Way does not have accessible units.
Does 67687 Duchess Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 67687 Duchess Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 67687 Duchess Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 67687 Duchess Way does not have units with air conditioning.
