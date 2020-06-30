All apartments in Carson
637 E Lincoln St

637 East Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Location

637 East Lincoln Street, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
637 E Lincoln St Available 04/01/20 Single Family Home with attached garage and bonus room and yard - First Showing 2/29/2020 Saturday 2pm to 3pm
3bd+bonus room/1.5ba single family home with attached garage and wide front driveway, large living room with powder room and laundry room at 1st floor, 3 bedroom and 1 bath at 2nd floor, covered patio and backyard. New paint throughout the entire property, hardwood and tile floor throughout 1st and 2nd floor.
Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Pets submit for approval. Equal Opportunity Housing * Prices and Availability Subject to Change

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 637 E Lincoln St have any available units?
637 E Lincoln St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 637 E Lincoln St have?
Some of 637 E Lincoln St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 637 E Lincoln St currently offering any rent specials?
637 E Lincoln St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 E Lincoln St pet-friendly?
Yes, 637 E Lincoln St is pet friendly.
Does 637 E Lincoln St offer parking?
Yes, 637 E Lincoln St offers parking.
Does 637 E Lincoln St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 637 E Lincoln St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 E Lincoln St have a pool?
No, 637 E Lincoln St does not have a pool.
Does 637 E Lincoln St have accessible units?
No, 637 E Lincoln St does not have accessible units.
Does 637 E Lincoln St have units with dishwashers?
No, 637 E Lincoln St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 637 E Lincoln St have units with air conditioning?
No, 637 E Lincoln St does not have units with air conditioning.

