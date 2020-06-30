Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance garage

637 E Lincoln St Available 04/01/20 Single Family Home with attached garage and bonus room and yard - First Showing 2/29/2020 Saturday 2pm to 3pm

3bd+bonus room/1.5ba single family home with attached garage and wide front driveway, large living room with powder room and laundry room at 1st floor, 3 bedroom and 1 bath at 2nd floor, covered patio and backyard. New paint throughout the entire property, hardwood and tile floor throughout 1st and 2nd floor.

Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Pets submit for approval. Equal Opportunity Housing * Prices and Availability Subject to Change



(RLNE5600908)