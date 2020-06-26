All apartments in Carson
520 E 219th Street
Last updated July 6 2019 at 5:24 AM

520 E 219th Street

520 East 219th Street · No Longer Available
Location

520 East 219th Street, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Carson! This spacious home features wood like flooring, central air, and an exclusive backyard. Head into the kitchen and you will find quartz counter tops, handsome cabinets which also include a refrigerator, oven, and microwave. Washer and dryer included in designated laundry area. The house comes with a 2 car detached garage. Located nearby are the 110 and 405 freeways for an easier commute, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Carson Street Elementary, and Carson Library. Come visit this beautiful home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 E 219th Street have any available units?
520 E 219th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 520 E 219th Street have?
Some of 520 E 219th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 E 219th Street currently offering any rent specials?
520 E 219th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 E 219th Street pet-friendly?
No, 520 E 219th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 520 E 219th Street offer parking?
Yes, 520 E 219th Street offers parking.
Does 520 E 219th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 E 219th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 E 219th Street have a pool?
No, 520 E 219th Street does not have a pool.
Does 520 E 219th Street have accessible units?
No, 520 E 219th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 520 E 219th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 E 219th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 520 E 219th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 520 E 219th Street has units with air conditioning.
