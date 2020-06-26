520 E 219th Street

Amenities

Stunning 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Carson! This spacious home features wood like flooring, central air, and an exclusive backyard. Head into the kitchen and you will find quartz counter tops, handsome cabinets which also include a refrigerator, oven, and microwave. Washer and dryer included in designated laundry area. The house comes with a 2 car detached garage. Located nearby are the 110 and 405 freeways for an easier commute, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Carson Street Elementary, and Carson Library. Come visit this beautiful home today!