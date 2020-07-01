All apartments in Carson
Find more places like 408 E 230th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carson, CA
/
408 E 230th St
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

408 E 230th St

408 East 230th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

408 East 230th Street, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Large Remodeled & Upgraded 3BR Home - READ OUR APPLICATION/RENTAL CRITERIA HERE:
https://www.hfapm.com/rental-criteria/
All proposed tenants 18 years and older must submit applications through our online application portal.
***

Welcome to this beautifully upgraded Carson home. This home has just finished a complete remodel and you will be the first to live in and enjoy the home and the spacious backyard. As you step through the front door, you will notice this home has brand NEW everything: wide planked vinyl floors, Quartz countertops in the Kitchen and Bathrooms, Whirlpool range, microwave and dishwasher, dual paned vinyl windows, HVAC system, faucets and showers and bathtubs and more! Also, the home provides extra space for a dining area and a separate living room to enjoy the wood burning fireplace. The 2 car garage is detached and is accessible thru the alley. In addition to the garage, the backyard can be used to park additional cars or for pure enjoyment for gatherings and barbecues. Don't miss out on this fabulous house - call today!

(RLNE5645057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 E 230th St have any available units?
408 E 230th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 408 E 230th St have?
Some of 408 E 230th St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 E 230th St currently offering any rent specials?
408 E 230th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 E 230th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 E 230th St is pet friendly.
Does 408 E 230th St offer parking?
Yes, 408 E 230th St offers parking.
Does 408 E 230th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 E 230th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 E 230th St have a pool?
Yes, 408 E 230th St has a pool.
Does 408 E 230th St have accessible units?
No, 408 E 230th St does not have accessible units.
Does 408 E 230th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 E 230th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 408 E 230th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 408 E 230th St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Move Cross Country
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union South Bay
615 E Carson St
Carson, CA 90745
Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd
Carson, CA 90745

Similar Pages

Carson 1 BedroomsCarson 2 Bedrooms
Carson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCarson Apartments with Garage
Carson Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles