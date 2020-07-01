408 E 230th St

Amenities

Large Remodeled & Upgraded 3BR Home - READ OUR APPLICATION/RENTAL CRITERIA HERE:

https://www.hfapm.com/rental-criteria/

All proposed tenants 18 years and older must submit applications through our online application portal.

***



Welcome to this beautifully upgraded Carson home. This home has just finished a complete remodel and you will be the first to live in and enjoy the home and the spacious backyard. As you step through the front door, you will notice this home has brand NEW everything: wide planked vinyl floors, Quartz countertops in the Kitchen and Bathrooms, Whirlpool range, microwave and dishwasher, dual paned vinyl windows, HVAC system, faucets and showers and bathtubs and more! Also, the home provides extra space for a dining area and a separate living room to enjoy the wood burning fireplace. The 2 car garage is detached and is accessible thru the alley. In addition to the garage, the backyard can be used to park additional cars or for pure enjoyment for gatherings and barbecues. Don't miss out on this fabulous house - call today!



