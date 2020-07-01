All apartments in Carson
Last updated October 31 2019 at 11:23 AM

363 E 229th Place

363 East 229th Place · No Longer Available
Location

363 East 229th Place, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Avery nice home. Big living room. Open kitchen to family room. Lots of light. New pain and carpet. There is an enclosed patio for those summer nights. The master bedroom is roomy and has a big closet. There is an extra room attached to the garage that can be used as an office or spare bedroom. The house comes with a one car attached garage and laundry is in the garage. It has two storage sheds and a bid back yard. It sits mid block and on a very quiet street. Close to freeways and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 363 E 229th Place have any available units?
363 E 229th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
Is 363 E 229th Place currently offering any rent specials?
363 E 229th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 363 E 229th Place pet-friendly?
No, 363 E 229th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 363 E 229th Place offer parking?
Yes, 363 E 229th Place offers parking.
Does 363 E 229th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 363 E 229th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 363 E 229th Place have a pool?
No, 363 E 229th Place does not have a pool.
Does 363 E 229th Place have accessible units?
No, 363 E 229th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 363 E 229th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 363 E 229th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 363 E 229th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 363 E 229th Place does not have units with air conditioning.

