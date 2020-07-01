363 E 229th Place

Amenities

Avery nice home. Big living room. Open kitchen to family room. Lots of light. New pain and carpet. There is an enclosed patio for those summer nights. The master bedroom is roomy and has a big closet. There is an extra room attached to the garage that can be used as an office or spare bedroom. The house comes with a one car attached garage and laundry is in the garage. It has two storage sheds and a bid back yard. It sits mid block and on a very quiet street. Close to freeways and shopping.