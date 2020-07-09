330 E Sherman Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Recently remodeled 3bedroom/2 bathroom home located in CenterView near Ambler Elementary. This home features recently installed laminate flooring, recently installed cooktop, stove and updated lighting fixtures thru-out. There is a living room/dining area combo that leads to the backyard. The main bathroom and master bathroom features recently installed tile, flooring, and fixtures. Laundry hookups are located inside the property. Recent exterior upgrades feature recently painted, roof installed less than 1 year and the beautiful red door. Garage is attached with two car parking, there is a circular driveway which you can park up to 6 cars.