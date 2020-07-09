All apartments in Carson
Carson, CA
330 E Sherman Drive
330 E Sherman Drive

330 Sherman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

330 Sherman Drive, Carson, CA 90746
Carson

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently remodeled 3bedroom/2 bathroom home located in CenterView near Ambler Elementary. This home features recently installed laminate flooring, recently installed cooktop, stove and updated lighting fixtures thru-out. There is a living room/dining area combo that leads to the backyard. The main bathroom and master bathroom features recently installed tile, flooring, and fixtures. Laundry hookups are located inside the property. Recent exterior upgrades feature recently painted, roof installed less than 1 year and the beautiful red door. Garage is attached with two car parking, there is a circular driveway which you can park up to 6 cars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 E Sherman Drive have any available units?
330 E Sherman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 330 E Sherman Drive have?
Some of 330 E Sherman Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 E Sherman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
330 E Sherman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 E Sherman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 330 E Sherman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 330 E Sherman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 330 E Sherman Drive offers parking.
Does 330 E Sherman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 E Sherman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 E Sherman Drive have a pool?
No, 330 E Sherman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 330 E Sherman Drive have accessible units?
No, 330 E Sherman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 330 E Sherman Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 E Sherman Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 330 E Sherman Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 E Sherman Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

